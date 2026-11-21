DM Khmara Says Russia Will Need Several Months To Raise Damaged Section Of Kerch Bridge
“We estimate that it will take them several months to lift and remove this structure [referring to the arch and the road section of the Kerch Bridge – ed.],” Khmara said.
Commenting on the damage to the bridge, he noted that Russian forces were currently inspecting it.
“We know for certain that they are conducting their own investigation now. They have sent divers down, and they are examining the details of how they can lift the damaged section and tow it away from the bridge,” the defense minister said.Read also: Russia unlikely to increase traffic on Kerch Bridge even after repairs – Pletenchuk
As Ukrinform reported, the Kerch Bridge came under another attack overnight on November 19, after which rail traffic across it was suspended.
On the same day, speaking at a press conference following the Coalition of the Willing summit in Berlin, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz described the latest serious damage to the Kerch Bridge as a clear warning to Russia and a sign of its weakness.
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