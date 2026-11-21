MENAFN - Nam News Network)

JAKARTA, Nov 21 (NNN) -- A magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck Indonesia's Maluku Islands in the eastern part of the country on Saturday afternoon, according to the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG).

Data published on its website showed that the earthquake occurred at 4.42 pm Western Indonesian Time, with its epicentre located in the waters 43 kilometres northwest of Southwest Maluku Regency at a depth of 125 kilometres.

The agency said the earthquake posed no tsunami threat but advised residents to remain alert for possible aftershocks.

--NNN