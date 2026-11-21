MENAFN - Nam News Network)

MOSCOW, Nov 21 (NNN-Sputnik/RIA Novosti) -- The risk of the drug-resistant superbug Klebsiella pneumoniae spreading rapidly across the European Union and the wider European Economic Area is high, the World Health Organisation (WHO) told RIA Novosti.

"ECDC assesses the probability of further spread in the EU/EEA as high, especially for strains with genetic markers of increased virulence. Resistant bacteria also travel with patients across borders," the WHO said.

On Wednesday, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) warned of the dangerous bacterium Klebsiella pneumoniae spreading in Europe.

The spread of infection can be slowed through strict adherence to infection control measures in hospitals, prudent use of antibiotics and prompt laboratory testing, the UN health agency noted.

"The biggest risk is running out of treatment options. When carbapenems fail, doctors are left mostly with a few 'last-resort' antibiotics that are expensive and not available in every country. Patients whose first antibiotic doesn't work against their infection are more likely to die in hospital," the WHO warned.

Resistant infections lead to longer hospital stays and higher treatment costs, which makes many modern medical methods riskier, including intensive care, organ transplantation, cancer treatment and newborn care, the organisation added.

--NNN-SPUTNIK/RIA NOVOSTI