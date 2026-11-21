"It brings to mind the majestic Caucasus Mountains, the vast Caspian Sea, the ancient yet modern capital city of Baku, wherein castles and palaces that have stood for hundreds of years coexist in harmony with contemporary architectural structures. What's more extraordinary are the similar spiritual, emotional, and cultural values that connect our two nations," the President of Vietnam added.

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