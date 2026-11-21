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ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation's contractor has completed replacing a box culvert on the north side of Whitewater State Park and reopened the road to traffic on Friday, November 20.

The box culvert replacement work began on August 3. This work is a part of a larger two-year project. Work on a second box culvert on the south side of the park will begin April 15, 2027. A detour will return to the road with traffic entering Whitewater State Park from the north end on Highway 74. Traffic traveling to or from the Elba area will need to also follow the detour. MnDOT will announce the resumption of the project in 2027 closer to the start date in April.

The project will improve water flow and restore the historic look of the culverts.

Get information and sign up for updates by visiting the Highway 74 project website.

For more information on projects in southeast Minnesota, follow us on MnDOT Southeast Facebook Group. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn or get the free smartphone app.

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Highway 74 detour removed, road reopens November 20 in Whitewater State Park (Nov. 20, 2026) News Provided By November 21, 2026, 11:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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