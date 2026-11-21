MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Nov 21 (IANS) The Ahmedabad City Cyber Crime Branch of Gujarat has arrested four members of an alleged inter-state cyber fraud gang from Mumbai for diverting a business payment of Rs 6.55 lakh through email spoofing by impersonating the owner of a company and sending forged bank account details.

The accused allegedly hacked into email communications between Global Pantry Grocery Company and Maya Agrovet Limited, altered the email ID of the latter's owner and sent a forged letter bearing Yes Bank's letterhead, stamp and signature to divert a payment of Rs 6,55,111 into a fraudulent bank account.

According to the complaint, the fraud was committed before August 26, when the accused allegedly gained unauthorised access to the computer systems of one of the two companies and entered their email correspondence relating to business transactions.

They changed the email ID of Maya Agrovet Limited's owner from... to... and added two other email IDs,... and..., to the correspondence.

The accused then allegedly sent an email from the altered address containing a forged letter on Yes Bank letterhead.

The document mentioned the account personal name as MAYA AGROVET LIMITED and the registered account name as R K ENTERPRISES. It also carried a purported bank stamp and signature.

The complainant company was consequently induced to transfer Rs 6,55,111, which was due to Maya Agrovet Limited, into the account mentioned in the letter.

An FIR was registered on November 14 at the Cyber Crime Police Station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and the Information Technology Act.

Police Inspector B N Patel and his team used technical analysis and human intelligence to identify the alleged perpetrators.

The team subsequently travelled to Mumbai and arrested four accused. Further investigation is underway to identify and trace other persons allegedly involved in the fraud.

The arrested accused have been identified as Ravindrakumar Kashyap, 42, Mohammad Riyaz Ansari, 38, Kamlesh Singh, 41, and Zulfikar Ali Siddiqui, 47. All four were residing in different localities of Nalasopara and Virar in Maharashtra's Palghar district.

Kashyap is originally from Basti district and Singh from Prayagraj district in Uttar Pradesh. According to the police, Kashyap allegedly provided seven bank accounts to Riyaz, into which the fraud proceeds were deposited.

He withdrew the money and handed it over to Riyaz in return for a commission. Riyaz allegedly passed the bank accounts and withdrawn cash to Kamlesh, also receiving a commission.

Kamlesh allegedly arranged documents required to open the bank accounts, including shop-related papers, banners, firm registration documents and stamps, with the assistance of other accused.

He also allegedly supplied the accounts and cash to his associates in return for commissions. Siddiqui allegedly facilitated the depositing of the fraud proceeds into the bank accounts on the instructions of a co-accused and received a commission.

Police said he had previously been jailed in an NDPS case.

The four have been booked under Sections 54, 61(2)(a), 318(4), 319(2), 336(2), 336(3), 338 and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 43(a), 43(c), 43(i), 66, 66C and 66D of the Information Technology Act.