MENAFN - IANS) Pune, Nov 21 (IANS) A 66-year-old man from Pune's Aundh area was allegedly kept under 'Digital Arrest' by fraudsters posing as Mumbai Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) officers and duped of Rs 5 lakh, police said on Saturday.

The scammers accused the victim of helping Pakistani terrorists and receiving Rs 500 crore for the same. They then intimidated him with the threat of a "digital arrest" and coerced him into transferring money.

According to the police, the complainant, Jaydev Sitaram Bhalshankar (66), received a phone call on October 31 from individuals claiming to be Mumbai ATS police inspectors. They alleged that he had assisted Pakistani terrorists and accepted Rs 500 crore in return.

The callers further claimed that a complaint had been registered against him.

The fraudsters then made a WhatsApp video call and began questioning him under the pretext of a digital arrest. They warned him not to disclose the investigation or interrogation to anyone.

After obtaining details of his bank account, they forced him to deposit Rs 5 lakh into a Bank of India account.

Realising that he had been deceived, the victim approached the police.

A case was registered on November 20 at the Chatushrungi Police Station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act.

Officials said that no arrests have been made so far, as further investigation is underway.

This comes days after a Gujarat woman lost Rs 14.50 lakh in a similar digital arrest scam.

A 73-year-old retired woman from Gujarat's Surat City was allegedly kept under 'digital arrest' for nearly two weeks by fraudsters posing as Maharashtra Police officers, who threatened to arrest her in a money laundering case and cheated her of Rs 14.50 lakh, officials said.

According to the FIR, the fraud took place between October 21 and November 4, 2026. The accused contacted the woman through WhatsApp voice and video calls, allegedly posing as Inspector Vajesinh Patil of Panchvati Police Station in Nashik district of Maharashtra.

The fraudsters allegedly told her that her name had surfaced in a money laundering and fraud case, an FIR had been registered, and an arrest warrant had been issued against her.