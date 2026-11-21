MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Nov 21 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat on Saturday reviewed progress of ongoing security operations in light of the directions given by the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha during the high level review meeting held a day before.

DGP Prabhat has convened a high-level meeting with senior police officers to assess the progress of ongoing security operations and review measures aimed at strengthening the security framework across the Union Territory.

The meeting was held in continuation of the directions issued by L-G Sinha during a high-level security review meeting on Friday.

According to details, the meeting was attended by senior officers, including Special Director General (Coordination), Inspector General of Police (IG) Railways, IG Security and IG Jammu Zone.

Various aspects of ongoing security operations, operational preparedness and security-related arrangements were discussed in detail.

The review assumes significance in the wake of Friday's high-level meeting chaired by L-G Sinha at Lok Bhavan in Jammu, during which he called upon security agencies to intensify action

against the terror and separatist ecosystem.

The Lieutenant Governor also stressed strengthening surveillance arrangements during the winter months and maintaining enhanced security preparedness across Jammu division.

The latest review by the DGP is aimed at ensuring effective implementation of the Lieutenant Governor's directives through coordinated efforts and close monitoring of ongoing security operations.

L-G Sinha stressed going beyond neutralising militants to dismantle the entire terrorist and separatist support network.

He directed District Collectors (DCs) and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) to appoint nodal officers and set district-specific targets to attach and forfeit properties linked to terrorist and separatist elements as a top priority.

The L-G called for intensified winter surveillance, tighter operational preparedness, and strict checks against encroachments along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border.

He ordered a relentless crackdown on narco-terror networks, drug trafficking, illegal mining, and bovine smuggling, while urging continued momentum under the 'Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyan'.

He also directed the setup of joint social media cells to tackle misinformation.

In Friday's meeting, L-G Sinha reviewed progress on the Vibrant Villages Programme, winter readiness, key infrastructure projects and public grievance redressal mechanisms.