A police constable has been suspended after a video purportedly showing him heavily intoxicated while wearing his uniform went viral on social media, triggering concerns over police conduct. The constable, identified as Amritpal Singh, was deployed with the Police Control Room (PCR). ADCP (City) Jogeshwar Singh Goraya confirmed his suspension, stating that the police acted promptly after becoming aware of the video.

"There was a video circulating on social media in which a person was seen in an intoxicated condition. He was identified as Constable Amritpal Singh, who was deployed with the PCR. He was already absent from duty. After we learned about the video, a police team was sent to apprehend him. He has been suspended," Goraya said on Friday.

Complete Information Regarding the Video Circulating on Social Media.

#FactCheck Commissionerate Police Amritsar (@cpamritsar) November 20, 2026

The viral footage reportedly showed Singh struggling to stand and maintain his balance while dressed in his police uniform. Local residents allegedly caught him and handed him over to the police.

The video comes amid allegations that Singh's car hit a 12-year-old girl on Sultanwind Road on Thursday evening. The girl reportedly suffered serious injuries to her legs in the incident.