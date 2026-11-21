MENAFN - IANS) London, Nov 20 (IANS) Two incidents involving outbound tankers struck by unidentified projectiles were reported near Khasab, Oman, while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said Saturday.

In the first incident, a tanker was struck on its stern at around 0500 GMT, about 11 nautical miles north of Khasab. A second incident was reported 50 minutes later, when a tanker was hit in its engine room about 17 nautical miles east of the port, according to separate UKMTO warnings.

It was not immediately clear whether the two incidents involved the same vessel.

No casualties were reported in either incident, while the environmental impact remains unconfirmed, UKMTO said.

Authorities are investigating the incidents, and vessels have been advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO.

Khasab is located on the Musandam Peninsula, along the southern shore of the Strait of Hormuz, where attacks on commercial vessels have occurred frequently in recent weeks, Xinhua News Agency reported.

On Tuesday, the navy of Iran's Army said another "violating" oil tanker caught fire after hitting naval mines east of the Strait of Hormuz.

Having turned off its navigation systems, the oil tanker was crossing the "unauthorised" route east of the waterway in disregard of Iran's regulations, it said in a statement on the Army's website on Monday (local time).

The navy stressed that all vessels are required to transit only through "authorised" routes in the strait and comply with the regulations announced by the Iranian armed forces.

Additionally, Iranian provincial authorities on Monday night denied reports of air defence activity earlier in the day in the country's central province of Isfahan, as the Iranian Army announced that a fourth tanker caught fire.

Iran's semi-official Mehr news agency reported Monday night that air defence in Isfahan became activated, but did not clarify the cause.

–IANS

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