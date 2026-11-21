MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) Actress Anushka Ranjan celebrated 5 years of marital bliss with her 'Jaan baba' Aditya Seal with a sweet anniversary post on social media.

On Saturday, Anushka dropped a couple of glimpses of herself sharing a meal and going through their journey together with Aditya.

She further said that they have now entered a new phase of their life with the arrival of their twins - Vira and Mahi.

Anushka wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Happy 5th Anniversary my Jaan baba (Sparkle and red heart emoji) Sitting across you over a meal talking about all we've been through is one of my favourite moments in life! It's been wholesome and now a new version of that life begins with our angels Vira and Mahi! I love you to bits. God bless you with all the happiness in the world. You're mine! (Evil eye emoji) (sic)."

Aditya commented on the post, saying, "My everything and more (sic)," followed by three red heart emojis.

Anushka has been extremely vocal about her IVF journey and the struggles she overcame before embracing motherhood.

In October, Anushka opened up about her views on the changing perspectives on motherhood in the current generation.

Talking exclusively to IANS, Anushka revealed that as we adapt to other things, we should also come to terms with the new way of motherhood.

She shared, "I think moms have changed, motherhood has not changed. The hard work your grandmoms must have done, even today the same hard work is being done. But our way has changed. So I feel like with times, like we have adapted to different things, we should adapt to a new way of motherhood also."

"And I am excited that there are different platforms where people are talking about their version of motherhood. So you should feel that whatever you are feeling is normal", the 'Wedding Pullav' actress.