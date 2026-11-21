MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, Nov 21 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday distributed appointment letters to 932 newly recruited personnel of the police and other departments of Arunachal Pradesh government at a ceremony held at the Police Training Academy in Banderdewa, near Itanagar.

Congratulating all the 932 candidates who received their appointment letters, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that the recruitments cover six categories of posts. These include 14 Constable Band personnel of the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBn) of Arunachal Rifles, 235 IRBn constables, 157 female constables in the Civil Police, 211 male constables in the Civil Police, 72 firemen and 243 personnel of the Special Tiger Protection Force (STPF).

In a social media post, the Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the Home Minister for attending the ceremony and personally handing over the appointment letters to the newly recruited personnel.“We are grateful to the Hon'ble Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah Ji, for his gracious presence at the Police Training Academy, Banderdewa, and for personally handing over the appointment letters to the newly recruited personnel,” Khandu said.

“Wishing all the newly appointed personnel a bright future and a successful career in service to Arunachal Pradesh,” he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, State Home and Inter-State Border Affairs Minister Mama Natung and Director General of Police Rajesh Kumar were also present at the ceremony.

In a separate social media post, Deputy Chief Minister Mein described the recruitment as an important step towards strengthening the state's police and security forces while creating new employment opportunities for the youth of Arunachal Pradesh.

“This marks an important step towards strengthening our police and security forces and creating new opportunities for the youth of Arunachal Pradesh.

“We are deeply grateful to the Hon'ble Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah Ji, for gracing the occasion at the Police Training Academy, Banderdewa, and personally handing over the appointment letters,” Mein said.

He wished all the newly appointed personnel the very best as they embarked on their new journey of responsibility and public service.

Mein also expressed hope that the new recruits would serve the state with dedication, discipline and integrity and contribute towards building a safer and stronger Arunachal Pradesh.

State Home Minister Mama Natung also expressed confidence that the new responsibilities would inspire each recruit to serve the state and its people with courage, discipline and integrity.

Earlier, before distributing the appointment letters, Home Minister Shah presented the President's Police Colour, the highest honour bestowed upon a police force in India, to the Arunachal Pradesh Police in recognition of its distinguished service and achievements.