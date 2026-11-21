MENAFN - Mid-East Info)AI governance in Saudi Arabia is moving from principles towards binding rules, and most Gulf organisations still run AI as pilots. Octopus (pioctopus), a boutique, AI-native consultancy for digital and AI transformation, today published“The Live Gap: AI in Saudi operations, 2026”, a white paper with a 90-day plan for taking one AI system from pilot to live operations. DOI: 10.5281/zenodo.24371627. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The rules are the paper's starting point for GCC readers. SDAIA's draft Responsible AI Policy, as summarised by AS&H Clifford Chance in November 2026, would bring four risk tiers with critical systems prohibited, registration on an AI Governance Platform, safety reports before high-risk deployment and annual third-party audits of high-risk systems. The Responsible AI Policy is still a draft; its public consultation ran from April to May 2026. The paper's advice is to design for that direction now: an inventory of AI systems, a risk class for each, and a named person accountable.

The foundations are largely in place. Government cloud adoption in the Kingdom reached 41% by Q3 2025, up from 14% in 2021, according to the Digital Government Authority. Use is wide too: in a November 2025 survey by McKinsey and the GCC Board Directors Institute, 84% of GCC organisations surveyed use AI in at least one function (self-reported).

SDAIA has already published a compass. Its AI Adoption Framework (2025) names a KPI for moving projects from pilot to production, asks for ROI measurement and a quarterly review of each initiative, and recommends a dedicated AI office. The framework is guidance, not a binding standard, and the paper treats it as the yardstick organisations will be read against.

The 90-day plan fits one quarter and one workflow. In month one, a team lists its AI initiatives, picks one workflow with high volume and reachable data, and measures the baseline. In month two, it decides data, hosting and risk class, names one person accountable and writes down which steps and approvals change. In month three, it builds on live data, tests in Arabic and English in the hosting it will use, and goes live only through a gate.

“Rules are coming. Build for them now, not after,” the paper says.

“Across the Gulf, the question in boardrooms has moved from whether to use AI to which system is running and who answers for it. The paper gives a team one quarter to answer that for one workflow,” said Ahmad Abdullah, AI Transformation Advisor, Octopus.

The paper is available in English and Arabic on the Octopus website.

Octopus is a boutique, AI-native consultancy for digital and AI transformation. It works with private and state-owned companies, government and semi-government entities in Saudi Arabia and the GCC, across six practices, from offices in Riyadh and Al Khobar. Website: pioctopus