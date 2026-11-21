Delhi HC Quashes Defamation Case Against Former MP Pinaki Misra Now

The Delhi High Court has quashed criminal defamation proceedings against Senior Advocate and former MP Pinaki Misra over his alleged remark describing a lawyer as a“crook”, observing that there was no material to establish that the alleged statement had lowered the complainant's reputation in the estimation of others. Justice Sachin Datta set aside the trial court's April 20, 2019 summoning order and quashed the defamation complaint along with all proceedings arising from it.

The court noted that the complainant, a practising advocate, had examined only himself as a witness during the pre-summoning evidence and had not produced any other person to establish that his reputation was lowered because of the alleged remark. Referring to Explanation 4 to Section 499 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the court observed that an imputation can be considered harmful to a person's reputation only when it directly or indirectly lowers that person's standing in the estimation of others.