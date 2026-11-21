BCCI Announces India U19 Women Squad For T20 Series Against England

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Women's Selection Committee has announced the India U19 squad for the upcoming five-match T20 series against England U19, scheduled to be played in Vadodara and Surat from November 26 to December 6, a release said. Bhavika Ahire will lead the 15-member squad and also take up wicketkeeping duties, while Anaadi Tagde has been named vice-captain. Shreya S Chawan is the other wicketkeeper in the squad.

The series will serve as preparation for the ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2027, scheduled to be held in January. The five-match series will begin with the first T20 in Vadodara on November 26, followed by the second match at the same venue on November 28. The teams will then move to Surat for the remaining three matches. The third and fourth T20s will be played on December 1 and 3, respectively, while the fifth and final match is scheduled for December 6. The first, third and fourth matches will begin at 6 PM IST, while the second and fifth T20s are scheduled to start at 1 PM IST.

India U19 squad: Bhavika Ahire [C] [WK], Ira Jadhav, Nidhi Mahto, Purva Siwach, Mehek Narwase, Maitri Maniar, Ishwari Awsare, Deeya Yadav, Shreya S Chawan [WK], Samaira Raghav, Kumari Palak, Uma Kashvi, Achsah Parmar, Anaadi Tagde [VC], Palak Singh.