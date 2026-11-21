Team India opener KL Rahul has sarcastically promised New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips a drink after surviving a tense DRS timer moment on Day 2 of the first Test of the two-match series at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Saturday, November 21.

Resuming the first-innings batting with an overnight score of 159/1 in reply to New Zealand's first-innings total of 368, KL Rahul led the batting with a composed knock of 136 off 290 balls, including 9 fours and 2 sixes, while forming a 165-run stand for the second wicket with Devdutt Padikkal (80), taking India close to the 300-run mark.

At the end of Day 3, India posted a total of 486/4 in 125 overs, with Rishabh Pant and Anshul Kamboj batting on 55 and 0, respectively, and leading by 118 runs. Skipper Shubman Gill missed out on a well-deserved century as he was dismissed for 98 off 146 balls after being bowled by Jacob Duffy.

Also Read:Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant Create WTC History in Wellington Test

KL Rahul Survives LBW Call

As KL Rahul notched up his maiden Test century off 207 balls on New Zealand soil, the opener survived a major early scare when Matt Henry trapped him on the pads with an LBW appeal while he was batting on just five. Henry was convinced of pad hitting the stumps and urged New Zealand captain Tom Latham to take the DRS review.

However, Glenn Phillips was unconvinced that Rahul had been struck on the pads and appeared to believe there was an inside edge. He did not encourage Latham to review the decision, and New Zealand's 15-second DRS timer eventually ran out. The decision to opt against DRS appeared to have backfired.

In the replays shown on the giant screen at the venue, ball-tracking indicated that the delivery would have gone on to hit the stumps, suggesting Rahul would have been given out had New Zealand reviewed the decision. This left Matt Henry frustrated as he threw the sweater on the ground.

A REVIEW LEFT BEHIND!

KL gets a lifeline!

The replays suggest that KL was plumb, but New Zealand choose not to review.

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KL Rahul capitalised on New Zealand's early DRS reprieve on Day 2, as he went on to score a half-century off 99 balls before converting the lifeline into a landmark 136 off 290 balls on Day 3, registering his maiden Test century in New Zealand.

The Kiwis' decision to opt against DRS review proved costly for the hosts, as Rahul added 131 more runs after his escape on five and stitched together vital partnerships with Yashasvi Jaiswal (85) for the opening wicket and Devdutt Padikkal (80) for the second wicket.

'Kept Hoping People Listen to Glenn Phillips'

Speaking at the press conference after Day 3's play, KL Rahul was asked whether he would give New Zealand captain Tom Latham a hug for deciding against taking the DRS review. However, the Indian opener cheekily singled out Glenn Phillips instead, saying he owed the New Zealand all-rounder a few drinks.

“No, that's probably Glenn Phillips. Buy him a few drinks after the game. And also, yeah, Tom, because he had the decision to make," Rahul said.

“Those were the slowest 15 seconds of my life. I kept hoping people would listen to GP,” he added.

With his century knock in the first innings in Wellington, KL Rahul has completed 1900 Test runs as an opener across SENA nations - South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia- becoming the first Indian opener, and only the second Asian opener after Saeed Anwar,to register Test centuries in all four countries.

The Karnataka batter has featured in 27 Test matches as an opener in SENA nations, aggregating 1940 runs, including 7 centuries and 6 fifties, at an average of 38.8 in 51 innings. KL Rahul is the only Indian batter to have crossed 1,000 runs as a Test opener in SENA nations since his debut in 2015, while his Wellington knock also lifted him to 12 centuries as an opening batter overall.

Also Read:India Dominates New Zealand as KL Rahul Scores Historic Test Century