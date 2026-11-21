MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) The European Central Bank (ECB) has opened a call for industry groups to help test how tokenized money-market rails could work in practice, focusing on tokenized deposits, tokenized securities, and the governance that would sit underneath shared blockchain networks.

Through its Appia initiative, the ECB said on Friday that it is seeking participants for analytical work and experiments aimed at building an integrated European tokenized financial ecosystem anchored in central bank money. The ECB expects participating groups to contribute expertise across experiments rather than apply as standalone firms.

The ECB's Appia initiative invites industry groups to support tokenized deposit and securities experiments, including governance for shared network infrastructure. Participants must submit proposals as collective initiatives made up of independent legal entities, with applications evaluated on expertise, practical experience, technical readiness, and expected contribution. Applications for the first set of experimental exercises are due by Dec. 11, with later workstreams reviewed on a rolling basis. The ECB plans to publish a blueprint with findings and a proposed framework in 2028 as part of its wider Appia roadmap. ECB President Christine Lagarde has warned that Europe could lose momentum if tokenized securities standards diverge across platforms.

Key takeawaysECB expands Appia into deposit and securities tokenization tests

In the invitation published under its Appia program, the ECB asked industry groups to take part in analytical work and experiments exploring tokenized versions of financial assets and related payment flows.

The ECB identified three priority areas for participants: tokenized deposits and related payments; tokenized securities; and shared network governance. While the invitation does not spell out implementation details, the selection criteria make clear that the ECB is looking for partners that can help assess both technical feasibility and practical integration challenges.

According to the ECB, proposals should be submitted as part of a collective initiative comprising independent legal entities, rather than through a single applicant. Groups can apply for one or more workstreams, and the ECB said evaluation will consider factors such as the consortium's expertise and track record, the maturity of proposed technical approaches, and how much value the group is expected to add to the overall experimental effort.

How applications will be assessed-and what“collective” participation means

The ECB's structure for participation is notable: it is not framing the call as a direct vendor selection, but as an experiment co-designed with multiple organizations. By requiring proposals from collective initiatives made up of independent legal entities, the ECB appears to be emphasizing cross-sector input-covering different parts of the ecosystem rather than limiting the work to a single capability.

In its announcement, the ECB also set practical timelines for the first experimental exercises. Applications are due by Dec. 11, and subsequent submissions will be assessed on a rolling basis. That approach signals that the ECB intends to start with an initial batch of experiments while leaving room for additional groups to join later workstreams as the initiative evolves.

For market participants, this matters because tokenization work often stalls at the boundaries: connecting issuance, custody, settlement, payments, and compliance across different systems. A consortium model can reduce the risk that the ECB's experiments only test isolated components, instead pushing partners to demonstrate how different pieces might coordinate in a shared environment.

Why the ECB is pushing for common rules on tokenized securities

The call for experimentation arrives against a broader warning from ECB President Christine Lagarde. In earlier remarks covered by Cointelegraph, Lagarde cautioned that Europe risks missing a key opportunity to build an integrated market for tokenized securities if standards fail to align across platforms.

Lagarde's concern, as reported in that coverage, was that fragmentation could emerge when different technical and regulatory interpretations develop independently. In the ECB's framing, that risk is precisely what shared governance and interoperable network design are meant to address-at least from a central banking and market-structure perspective.

Rather than treating tokenization as purely a technology upgrade, the ECB is effectively positioning the work around market integration problems. If tokenized securities and related financial flows are to move from pilots to routine use, market participants will need clarity on how systems communicate, who governs shared infrastructure, and what rules apply consistently across venues.

What comes next in Appia-and the 2028 blueprint

The Appia initiative is part of a wider roadmap aimed at developing a unified European tokenized financial ecosystem anchored in central bank money. In Friday's announcement, the ECB said it plans to publish a blueprint in 2028 outlining findings and proposing a framework.

For investors and builders, that timeline provides an important yardstick. Tokenization efforts often progress in bursts, followed by long periods where standards, governance, and operational requirements remain unresolved. By setting out a blueprint publication point, the ECB is signaling that it intends to move from exploratory work toward a clearer set of expectations that could guide wider market adoption.

In the meantime, the ECB's experiments will likely focus on proving what can be coordinated under a shared tokenized model-especially around deposits and securities, where settlement, payment finality, and operational resilience are critical. The inclusion of“shared network governance” as a priority area suggests the ECB wants to confront structural issues early, not as an afterthought once individual platforms have already started to diverge.

As the first application deadline approaches on Dec. 11, the market will be watching two things: which types of organizations choose to collaborate under the ECB's consortium structure, and what the experiments emphasize in practice-particularly around interoperability, governance mechanics, and the interaction between tokenized assets and payments.

Whether Appia's work translates into durable standards will depend on how well participating groups can demonstrate coordination across real operational boundaries-and on whether Europe can avoid the incompatibility Lagarde warned about-setting the stage for broader tokenized finance beyond pilots.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.