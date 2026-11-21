MENAFN - Live Mint) Citing India's 7% GDP growth and relatively low interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) criticised the Federal Reserve for keeping borrowing costs high. He argued that the US economy could register growth of 15% to 20% if interest rates were reduced.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump accused the US Federal Reserve of being "very political". He alleged that the central bank tends to raise interest rates whenever the US reports strong economic figures, rather than lowering borrowing costs to encourage further growth.

"Interest rates are too high because we have a very political Fed. I'm not blaming the chairman, but the fact that we have a very political Fed. Whenever we announce good numbers, they raise the interest rates. They do that for a reason. It should be the opposite," Trump said.

Trump says lower interest rates could boost US economic growth

Arguing that strong economic performance should create room for lower borrowing costs, Trump said positive financial indicators reflected improved creditworthiness. He alleged that the Federal Reserve was taking the opposite approach, thereby limiting the country's economic potential.

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"We do just the opposite. We do it to destroy the country. When we have these great numbers, you shouldn't keep raising the rates. You should lower rates because we're a better credit. We would have a GDP of 15 or 20 per cent, not 4 per cent. We'd pay off the debt very rapidly. That's the way it should work. But we do it in reverse," he said.

Trump compares US interest rates with India's monetary policy

Drawing a comparison with India, Trump highlighte the country's 7% GDP growth and relatively low interest rates. He suggested that the US could achieve substantially higher economic growth if it adopted a similar approach to borrowing costs.

"If you look at India, they have low interest rates, and they have a 7 per cent GDP. We'd have a 14%, 15%, maybe even a 20% GDP. It's really a sad thing when you do so great and then they (Fed) raise the interest rate. The fact is, we've blown through it," the US President said.

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Trump further argued that the US should have the lowest interest rates, citing its position in the global economy and its contribution to the economic success of other countries.

Explaining his reasoning, he said, "We're the country that makes other countries successful. Some of them are considered financial elite, but they are not. They are only elite because of us. So we should have the lowest."

Trump's remarks came amid his continued criticism of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy. Thiscomes as US inflation continues to remain well above the Federal Reserve's 2 per cent target. According to the data cited in his speech, the annual personal consumption expenditures (PCE) inflation rate stood at 3.6 per cent in September, while core PCE inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, was 3.1 per cent.

(With inputs from news agency ANI)