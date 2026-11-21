MENAFN - Live Mint) The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) staged protests outside Meta offices in Gurugram, Hyderabad and Mumbai after the social media giant allegedly removed Instagram accounts belonging to some of its members, escalating the party's confrontation with the company in India, its largest market by users.

The protests came amid growing concerns over social media censorship and freedom of expression in India, with the Congress accusing Meta and other platforms of restricting dissenting voices and allegedly favouring Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's government.

According to footage shared by the youth wing on Saturday, Congress workers in Hyderabad entered a building housing Meta's offices on Friday, raised slogans and clashed with police. Some protesters were seen smashing plants during the demonstration.

In Mumbai, another video showed Congress workers spray-painting anti-Meta slogans on walls outside the building housing the company's office. They also confronted security guards who attempted to stop them.

In Gurugram, near New Delhi, IYC members staged a demonstration carrying banners that read "restore youth Congress accounts" and raised slogans against the company, according to posts shared online by the organisation.

Why is Congress protesting against Meta?

The demonstrations followed Meta's removal of Instagram accounts belonging to some Indian Youth Congress members. The party has alleged that social media platforms are restricting its leaders' accounts and suppressing political dissent.

| Meta halts Zuckerberg share plan amid Delaware lawsuit by investors

The IYC also issued a warning on X, threatening to "storm your offices across the country and stage protests" unless Instagram accounts belonging to its leaders were restored.

Two of the accounts were reinstated following Friday's demonstrations. However, thousands of accounts belonging to journalists, content creators and influencers critical of the government remain restricted, Manu Jain, who oversees social media for the youth organisation, told Reuters on Saturday.

Jain also demanded that Meta explain how its algorithms restrict posts and restore accounts removed following government orders.

| Zuckerberg Faces New $900 Million Nightmare: Why Italy Is Taking On Meta

Congress has repeatedly accused Meta and other social media companies of curbing online dissent while allegedly favouring the ruling party. Meta, however, has maintained that it restricts content in India to comply with local laws.

BJP accuses Congress of vandalising Meta office

The protests triggered a political backlash from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Pradeep Bhandari, a national spokesperson for the ruling party, criticised Congress on Saturday, alleging that its workers had "not only vandalised and destroyed Meta's office in Hyderabad" but were also "flaunting it on social media".

"This is Congress Model: Vandalise offices of Private companies," he wrote on X.

Meta declined to comment on the demonstrations, while India's IT ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment, the report noted.

Why has Meta's content removal in India become controversial?

The protests have unfolded against the backdrop of a wider debate over online censorship and freedom of expression in India.

The Modi government maintains that it directs social media platforms to remove content only when it violates Indian laws or poses risks to public safety or national security.

However, free speech advocates have raised concerns about the growing number of government-mandated takedowns and the limited time available to platforms to assess such requests.

In February this year, the government directed social media companies to remove unlawful content within three hours of receiving a notification, tightening the earlier 36-hour deadline.

| Who is Santosh Janardhan? Meta's long-time infrastructure head to depart in 2027

Reporters Without Borders has also flagged an increase in the removal of journalistic content from social media platforms in India this year.

Meta's own disclosures indicate the scale of content restrictions. The company restricted more than 5.4 million posts or accounts in India under local laws during the first half of 2026. India ranked second only to Indonesia, with the figure marking a significant increase from approximately 70,000 restrictions in the preceding six months.

"The large majority of these items included instances where we were obligated to proactively restrict content... based on local law requirements," Meta stated.

(With inputs from Reuters)