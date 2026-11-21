MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The protest by postgraduate and senior resident doctors over stipend enhancement and maternity leave benefits intensified across Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, with demonstrations entering their second day at Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar and third day at GMC Jammu.

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The protesting doctors are demanding an enhancement of stipends to bring them at par with those in other states and Union Territories, besides implementation of maternity leave benefits in accordance with applicable High Court directions.

The agitation has also seen participation and solidarity from representatives of the All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA), with its office-bearers and postgraduate residents joining the protests at both medical colleges.

Among those participating at GMC Srinagar were AIMSA Chief Advisors and PG residents Dr Muyeen Ahsan, Dr Sushant and Dr Mohammad Hussain. At GMC Jammu, Dr Abhimanyu Manhas, Vice President of the Resident Doctors Association, along with Dr Abhishek Mittal, Dr Sanah Javaid and Dr K.R. Jaipal, extended support to the movement. Dr Rajat Mishra and Dr Owais Khan of GMC Baramulla also expressed solidarity.

Reiterating the protest decision, Dr Abhimanyu Manhas said doctors would continue to stay away from routine ward duties, OPD services and elective main operation theatre lists as part of the ongoing agitation.

AIMSA President Dr Mohammad Momin Khan cautioned against any harassment, intimidation or retaliatory action against doctors participating in the protest, maintaining that legitimate welfare demands should not be treated as indiscipline.

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Highlighting the disparity faced by doctors working in different institutions, Dr Ravi, a DNB resident at JLNM Hospital Rainawari, said DNB residents were currently receiving a monthly stipend of Rs 48,000.

The agitation is also expected to spread beyond the two government medical colleges. Dr Yamin, a postgraduate resident at District Hospital Pulwama, announced that doctors from district hospitals across Jammu and Kashmir would join the protest from November 23.

Read Also OPD Shutdown Looms As Stipend Row Hits GMC, Srinagar More GMCs Join Resident Doctors' Stipend Protest

AIMSA has appealed to the Jammu and Kashmir Government, the Health and Medical Education Department and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to intervene and initiate meaningful dialogue with the protesting doctors to resolve their demands within a defined timeframe.

The association said it would continue to stand by postgraduate and senior resident doctors, asserting that their rights, dignity and welfare must be addressed through constructive engagement. [KNT]