MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

An ammunition depot of a Russian unit was hit near Pervomaiske in temporarily occupied Crimea.

The Defense Forces also struck command posts of Russian units near Pryshyb in the Zaporizhzhia region and Ukrainsk in the Donetsk region.

In addition, a road bridge over the Siverskyi Donets River was hit near Luhansk.

The extent of the damage is being assessed.

General Staff confirms three oil tanks hit at pumping station in Russia's Tatarstan

As Ukrinform previously reported, overnight on November 20, the Defense Forces struck three Russian ballistic missile launchers.