MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Disciplinary action has been decided against 1,916 teachers found absent in 12 designated districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During a meeting chaired by Additional Chief Secretary for Designated Districts Yahya Akhunzada, the concerned District Education Officers were directed to seek written explanations from the absent teachers within three days.

According to an official report, the absent teachers include 1,042 women and 874 men. North Waziristan reported the highest number of absentees at 419, followed by Bannu with 348, Upper South Waziristan with 243, Dera Ismail Khan with 204, and Lakki Marwat with 150.

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Similarly, 130 teachers were reported absent in Kurram, 114 in Khyber, 88 in Bajaur, 70 in Mohmand, 66 in Orakzai, 52 in Tank, and 32 in Lower South Waziristan.

The report further revealed that the absent teachers include 620 Primary School Teachers (PSTs), 288 Primary School Head Teachers (PSHTs), 153 Certified Teachers (CTs), and 121 Secondary School Teachers (SSTs) in the General category.