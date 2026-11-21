Facility Teams Face Critical Questions Regarding Ongoing Support Capabilities For Cleaning Robots Following Initial Demonstrations
|Manufacturer
|Distributor
|End customer
|Product training materials
|Provides
|Delivers on site
|Attends and repeats for new staff
|Initial setup and mapping
|Guides and supports
|Performs on site
|Confirms layout and rules
|Daily operation
|Documentation
|Check-ins
|Runs routine tasks
|Remote diagnosis
|Platform and technical expertise
|First-line contact
|Reports issues
|Spare parts
|Supplies
|Stocks and supplies
|Orders or requests
|Warranty and repair
|Defines and supports
|Coordinates locally
|Provides access
|Escalation
|Final technical support
|Owns the customer relationship
|Single point of contact
The exact split will differ by market and contract, but writing it down before the pilot avoids confusion afterwards.
A Self-Check for Distributors
Before you offer a demonstration, it's worth being able to answer these questions honestly:Who on my team can run the robot on site without calling the manufacturer? Who will train the customer's operators, and in what language? What will I do in the first two weeks after the demonstration? How will I diagnose a fault remotely? Which spare parts do I hold, and how fast can I get the rest? Who does the customer call, and who do I call when I need help? How will I record results so the pilot can be reviewed and scaled?
If several of these are unclear, the issue isn't the robot. It's that the support model isn't ready for a pilot yet.
What Poor Support Costs
When support is weak, the consequences are predictable:
-
The pilot stalls. The robot sits idle after a minor problem, and the facility team returns to manual cleaning.
The customer blames the product, even when the cause was a setup or routine issue.
The scale-up never happens, because the people who would have approved a fleet no longer trust the technology.
The distributor's reputation suffers in a market where word travels between facility managers.
By contrast, a pilot with visible, responsive support tends to produce a reference customer, and a reference customer is the strongest sales tool in an education-stage market.
Building the Support Model in Stages
You don't need a full service organization on day one. A reasonable path:
-
Pilot stage: a named contact, a training session, a short operating routine and regular check-ins during the first weeks.
First scale-up: remote monitoring routines, a small spare-parts stock and a documented escalation path.
Fleet stage: dedicated service capacity, preventive maintenance schedules and reporting that shows the customer what the fleet is delivering.
This mirrors how customers themselves move from sample unit to pilot to volume deployment.
How Cleannova Supports Partners After the Demonstration
Cleannova's partner model is built around the full cycle, not just the first shipment: pre-sales consultation, training, after-sales service and ready-to-use marketing resources, backed by experience across partners in more than 60 countries and over 3,000 robots deployed since 2017.
In practice, that means we help distributors prepare for what follows the demonstration: planning the pilot, training the people who will run the robot, supporting setup and troubleshooting, and working through the support questions above before a customer is waiting on the answer.
Our Support Terms at a Glance
|What Cleannova provides
|Remote response
|Within 12 hours
|Common spare parts
|Kept in stock; shipped within two weeks
|Distributor spare parts
|Spare-parts kit and recommended stocking list available for distributors
|Training
|Free online training; on-site training available as a paid service
|Standard warranty, Nova 10
|18 months or 2,000 usage hours, whichever comes first, against any manufacturing defect or problem
|Standard warranty, Nova 70
|18 months or 2,500 usage hours, whichever comes first, against any manufacturing defect or problem
|Extended warranty
|Available at additional cost under the manufacturer's extended warranty program
These terms give distributors something concrete to put in a proposal: a defined response time, a defined parts lead time, a distributor stocking plan and a warranty that covers the pilot and the early scale-up period. For the warranty that applies to a specific model or order, confirm the terms with our team.
If you are preparing a demonstration or pilot and want to be sure the support side is ready, talk to our team about pilot support.
FAQ
Why does after-sales support matter so much for cleaning robots?Cleaning robots are a newer technology, and customers adopt them through pilots. The pilot is only convincing if the robot keeps running after the demonstration, which depends on training, routine maintenance and responsive support.
What should a distributor prepare before demonstrating a cleaning robot?A named on-site contact, a training plan for the customer's operators, an operating routine, a way to diagnose faults remotely, a spare-parts plan and a clear escalation path to the manufacturer.
Can cleaning robot problems be solved remotely?Many can. Robots with cloud-based management let a support team check status, review tasks and guide an operator through a fix without a site visit, although some issues still need on-site service.
Who is responsible for support, the manufacturer or the distributor?Usually both, with different roles. The manufacturer provides the product, platform and technical expertise; the distributor owns the local customer relationship and first-line support. Agreeing on this before the pilot avoids confusion.
Does Cleannova support distributors after the demonstration?Yes. Cleannova supports partners with pre-sales consultation, training and after-sales service across the pilot and scale-up stages, including remote response within 12 hours. Contact our team to discuss what support looks like for your market.
How fast does Cleannova respond to remote support requests?Within 12 hours.
How long is the warranty on Cleannova cleaning robots?The standard warranty is 18 months or 2,000 usage hours, whichever comes first, for Nova 10, and 18 months or 2,500 usage hours, whichever comes first, for Nova 70, against any manufacturing defect or problem. An extended warranty is available at additional cost under the manufacturer's extended warranty program.
How quickly can common spare parts be supplied?Common spare parts are kept in stock and can ship within two weeks.
What spare-parts support does Cleannova offer distributors?Distributors can get a spare-parts kit and a recommended stocking list, so they can hold the parts most likely to be needed locally and reduce downtime for their customers.
What training does Cleannova offer?Free online training is available, and on-site training can be arranged as a paid service.
Let's Make Sure the Pilot Succeeds
A good demonstration earns a pilot. Good support turns the pilot into a fleet. If you're planning your next demonstration, we're happy to help you prepare for everything that comes after it.
About Us
Founded in 2017, Cleannova provides intelligent cleaning solutions for commercial and industrial environments. We combine advanced cleaning technologies, autonomous cleaning robots, and professional floor cleaning equipment to help businesses improve efficiency, reduce operational costs, and achieve smarter facility management.
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