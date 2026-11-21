Qingdao Galaxy Modern Boat Technology Co., Ltd as a young boat builder is proud to announce the successful delivery of the ZF28 boat to the United States.

The ZF28 boat is designed for family leisure and fishing with advanced technology, and superior performance, has been a highly anticipated product in the market. This delivery marks a significant milestone for our company, strengthening our presence in the American boating market.

The journey of the ZF28 boat to the USA was meticulously planned and executed. Our dedicated team of experts ensured that every aspect of the delivery process, from manufacturing and inspection to transportation and customs clearance, was handled with the utmost care and precision. The boat was shipped from Qingdao China and arrived at Norfolk in the USA in pristine condition.

The ZF28 boat offers a range of features that make it stand out in the market. Its sleek design not only enhances its aesthetic appeal but also contributes to its excellent hydrodynamic performance, ensuring smooth sailing and fuel efficiency. Equipped with state-of-the-art navigation and communication systems, as well as a powerful and reliable Mercury 2*225hp propulsion system, the ZF28 provides a safe and comfortable boating experience.

This delivery to the USA is a testament to our company's commitment to delivering high-quality products to customers worldwide. We have received positive feedback from our American partners and customers, who have expressed their satisfaction with the ZF28 boat and look forward to future collaborations.

Looking ahead we will continue to innovate and improve our products, striving to meet the evolving needs of the global boating market. We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead and remain dedicated to providing exceptional marine vessels and services.

Stay tuned for more updates on our company's achievements and developments in the marine industry.

About Us

At GALAXY, we craft more than just boats – we build dreams. With a legacy of excellence and a passion for the sea, we are dedicated to designing and constructing boats that combine timeless craftsmanship with modern innovation. Whether you're seeking a luxurious journey, a rugged fishing boat, or a versatile family cruiser, we create boats that inspire confidence and adventure.