As urban land grows scarce and high-end vehicles multiply, conventional parking can no longer keep up. The vertical-lifting large-cab parking equipmen is a new-generation intelligent parking system that overcomes the space, vehicle-type, and efficiency limits of traditional parking - becoming the preferred choice for commercial complexes, premium communities, office buildings, and transit hubs.

Fits Every Vehicle Type

Unlike conventional parking equipment with cramped cabs, the large-cab design comfortably fits sedans, SUVs, off-road vehicles, commercial vehicles, and large new-energy vehicles. A high-strength load-bearing structure handles heavy vehicles safely, and the cab traverses smoothly without scratching.

Maximum Space Utilization

Based on a vertical tower layout, the parking system uses only the footprint of nine conventional spaces yet stacks up to 7–15 stories to hold 50–90 vehicles - 6–10 times the per-unit-area efficiency of flat lots - cutting land and construction costs in urban cores.

Fully Automated & Fast

A new-generation PLC control system and variable-frequency drives deliver fully automated, unmanned parking. Auto-positioning, intelligent lifting, and a rotation mechanism let drivers enter and exit straight ahead, with average access in about 90 seconds and support for multiple simultaneous entrances.

Stable & Safe

A one-piece welded heavy-duty steel frame keeps the parking equipment stable under heavy, high-frequency use. Multiple protections - emergency braking, anti-drop devices, overload alarms, infrared detection, and power-failure locking - prevent accidents and shield vehicles from the elements.

Fits Any Scenario

The parking equipment adapts to above-ground towers, underground garages, and vacant corners, serving premium communities, malls, government buildings, hospitals, schools, transit hubs, and industrial parks. Customizable layouts and low-noise operation meet strict city standards.

Low Cost, Long Life

With mature mechanics, smart controls, and variable-frequency energy saving, the parking system cuts electricity and maintenance costs, requires minimal staffing, and offers a long service life - delivering strong long-term value.

Summary

Vertical lifting large-cab parking equipment solves the pain points of traditional systems - limited vehicle types, large footprint, low efficiency, weak safety, and poor experience - delivering a high-end, stable, efficient, and cost-effective parking system for urban renewal and smart-parking upgrades.

About us

Guided by our core business philosophy "Limited Space, Unlimited Ingenuity", Maihaisheng is a professional enterprise focusing on mechanical intelligent parking garages. Headquartered in Jiading District, Shanghai, we have a 45-mu production & storage base in Jinan, Shandong, offering full-chain services covering R&D, design, manufacturing, installation and after-sales support for mechanical parking systems.