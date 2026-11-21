MENAFN - GetNews) Handan City, Heibei Province, China-November 21, 2026

On July 9, the 2026 Henan Artificial Intelligence Conference, themed "Smart Convergence in Central China, Digital Innovation for the Future," was held in Zhengzhou. Liu Ning, Secretary of the Henan Provincial Party Committee, attended and delivered the keynote address; Governor Wang Kai also attended; Zhang Min chaired the conference; and provincial leaders including An Wei, Wang Song, and Li Tao were present, alongside academicians, industry experts, and representatives from government, enterprises, and research institutions. Resound Photoelectric Technology Research Institute (LSRPTR) was invited to attend, gaining an in-depth understanding of the province's AI development plans and the latest achievements in computing power, large language models, industry applications, and the broader innovation ecosystem - while exploring how its own expertise in chromatography instruments, spectrometers and other laboratory instruments, along with radar detection technology, can be integrated with AI-driven innovation.

National Supercomputing Internet Core Node Goes Live, Strengthening Henan's AI Computing Foundation

At the conference, a core node of the National Supercomputing Internet was officially launched. This node forms one of the largest domestically developed integrated "supercomputing + intelligent computing" resource pools in China, capable of coordinating diverse computing resources to power large model development, industrial simulation, biomedicine, cybersecurity, and other fields. It strengthens the computing foundation for Henan's AI industry and provides research institutions and innovative enterprises with high-quality infrastructure for technology R&D and the commercialization of results. This expanded computing capacity also offers stronger support for the data analysis and intelligent algorithm development behind LSRPTR's chromatography instruments, spectrometers, and other laboratory analytical equipment.

Liu Ning Outlines a New Blueprint for Provincial AI Development

In his address, Liu Ning laid out a systematic plan for the province's AI development, emphasizing that artificial intelligence should be placed at the forefront of development priorities. Anchored by the Zhengzhou National New Generation AI Innovation and Development Pilot Zone, the province will advance the "AI+" initiative and build a complete industrial system that integrates innovation, computing power, data, and application scenarios - accelerating Henan's transformation into a leading digital-intelligence province.

Multiple Key Achievements Unveiled

The conference showcased a series of major achievements, including new computing infrastructure, national-level AI application pilot bases for healthcare and agriculture, the Heluo Culture large language model, the province's AI Development Report, and a list of application scenario opportunities. Zhengzhou City and the Zhengzhou Airport Economy Zone also presented initiatives around AI innovation communities and "AI city" development, aiming to lower the barriers to enterprise AI adoption and expand space for industrial collaboration through public-enabling platforms, talent development, and open application scenarios.

Academician Zhang Jianwei: Large Models, AI Agents, and Embodied Intelligence Converging

Zhang Jianwei, a foreign academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, shared cutting-edge industry perspectives at the conference, noting that the convergence of large models, AI agents, and embodied intelligence will empower real-economy sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture, healthcare, and public governance. The conference's development philosophy - "computing power as the foundation, application scenarios as the driver, and ecosystem collaboration" - closely aligns with LSRPTR's own development direction of integrating technical breakthroughs with real-world scenario deployment.

Photoelectric Sensing + AI: LSRPTR's Product Matrix Continues to Expand Into New Application Scenarios

Building on its deep expertise in laboratory instruments, chromatography instruments, and spectrometers, as well as radar detection technology, LSRPTR has continued to advance the integration of artificial intelligence with photoelectric equipment and industry data. The company has developed a growing matrix of intelligent platforms spanning low-altitude security, emergency response, and intelligent inspection, including:

1. LSDF 010 Low-Altitude Anti-UAV System: Combines radar detection with photoelectric sensing to achieve precise detection, tracking, and neutralization of low-altitude, slow-moving, small drone targets - suitable for low-altitude security protection at airports, government facilities, and other key sites;

2. LSXP HGO1 Chemical Industrial Park Emergency Response Solution Integrates multi-dimensional sensing and monitoring, intelligent early warning, and emergency response capabilities into a unified platform for chemical industrial park safety risk management;

3. LSXP KO1 Air-Ground-Vehicle Integrated Intelligent Inspection Platform: Combines a drone flight platform, a sub-centimeter-accuracy positioning subsystem, and oblique/orthophoto cameras and other photoelectric sensing devices to deliver integrated air-ground-vehicle real-time 3D reconstruction and intelligent inspection.

Looking Ahead: Deepening Integration Into Henan's AI Industry Ecosystem

Going forward, LSRPTR will deepen its integration into Henan's provincial AI industry ecosystem, closely track AI policy direction and cutting-edge technology trends within the province, and continue refining its industry data and intelligent algorithm capabilities. The company will focus on the intelligent upgrading of its chromatography instruments, spectrometers, and other laboratory analytical equipment, as well as the expanded application of its Low-Altitude Anti-UAV System, Chemical Industrial Park Emergency Response Solution, and Air-Ground-Vehicle Integrated Intelligent Inspection Platform. Through the deep convergence of photoelectric technology and artificial intelligence, LSRPTR aims to contribute solid technological and innovative strength to the region's development of new quality productive forces and high-quality growth.

About LSRPTR

Resound Photoelectric Technology Research Institute(LSRPTR), affiliated with China Haiheng International Trade Group Co., Ltd. (CHHGC), serves as a key science and technology innovation enterprise introduced to the Central Plains Science and Technology City. We are also entrusted with the critical mission of establishing the Central Plains Dawn Laboratory. Currently, we have assembled a highly skilled professional team of over 200 members. Our core team includes multiple academicians from the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Chinese Academy of Engineering, recipients of the National Science Fund for Distinguished Young Scholars, and over 100 professors and doctoral-level talents from top universities and research institutions worldwide. This interdisciplinary depth provides a solid foundation for technological breakthroughs and industrial implementation.