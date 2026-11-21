Hanoi Hosts Official Luncheon In Honor Of President Ilham Aliyev And First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) HANOI, Vietnam, November 21. An official luncheon was hosted in Hanoi on November 21 by President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam To Lam and his wife, Ngo Phuong Ly, in honor of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, Trend 's special correspondent reports.
Will be updated
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment