MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) India's wealth creators collectively donated Rs 11,554 crore towards various causes during FY26, an 11 per cent increase over the previous year, according to a new report.

The list of 219 philanthropists includes 45 new entrants, compared with 12 last year, reflecting a broadening base of philanthropic participation. Education continues to lead philanthropic priorities, followed by healthcare and arts, culture and heritage.

Education continues to be the most preferred cause among India's leading philanthropists, attracting Rs 4,188 crore in donations, according to the 'EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2026'.

Education accounted for 36 per cent of the Rs 11,554 crore donated by the 219 philanthropists featured on the list, with 200 individuals supporting the sector and 95 identifying it as their primary philanthropic cause, said the report.

The findings highlight the continued commitment of India's wealth creators towards education, with contributions supporting institution-building, access to learning and long-term educational development.

“Education remains the leading cause supported by 200 of the 219 philanthropists, with nearly Rs 4,200 crore donated,” said Anas Rahman Junaid, Founder and Chief Researcher, Hurun India.

According to Naghma Mulla, CEO, EdelGive Foundation, the country's wealth creators bring the same problem-solving instinct that built their enterprises to its toughest development challenges.

This year, that instinct showed up in promising collaboratives on poverty alleviation, access to artificial intelligence (AI), health and education, and institutional strengthening towards climate action, she said.

Separately, India has retained its position among the world's leading startup ecosystems with 61 unicorns, ranking fourth globally in the Hurun Global Unicorn Index 2026 announced earlier in June. The country continued to be one of the world's largest startup hubs with Bengaluru retaining its status as India's unicorn capital with 25 unicorns, followed by Mumbai with 13, the report had said.

India's highest-valued unicorns represented sectors such as brokerage, quick commerce and fintech.

Meanwhile, six Indian unicorns also debuted on the public markets during the year, reflecting an improving IPO environment. The report also highlighted the growing global influence of Indian entrepreneurs.