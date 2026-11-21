India is home to several beautiful beaches, but one stands out for its remarkable length and popularity. Discover which beach holds this distinction and explore its history, attractions and interesting facts.

Marina Beach in Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai is the longest natural urban beach in India. It stretches for about 12 to 13 kilometers along the Coromandel Coast of the Bay of Bengal. People recognize it as the second longest urban beach in the world. The beach spans from Fort St. George in the north down to Besant Nagar or Foreshore Estate in the south.

Unlike many rocky beaches, Marina Beach has a very wide, soft golden sandy shore. Its width stretches up to a massive 437 meters from the road to the water's edge in some places. Thousands of people flock here to watch the sun rise from the Bay of Bengal. The beach gets buzzing with tourists during the morning and evening hours.

Marina Beach has a fascinating history. During the 1880s, British Governor Mountstuart Elphinstone Grant Duff developed it as a public promenade. He gave it the name Marina. Numerous historical monuments and memorials line the beach road. You can spot Indo-Saracenic structures like the Madras University Senate House, Chepauk Palace, and Presidency College here.

It also hosts statues of Mahatma Gandhi, Thiruvalluvar, Kannagi, Subhash Chandra Bose, and Kamarajar, along with Anna Samadhi, MGR Memorial, and Jayalalithaa Memorial. Visitors can enjoy city views from the top of the Chennai Lighthouse at the southern end.

After sunset, Marina Beach turns into a carnival. Stalls selling sundal, masala peanuts, bajjis, raw mango slices with chili powder and salt, and grilled seafood are super famous here. Vendors also sell handicrafts and jewelry.

Kids and adults enjoy flying kites, taking pony rides, and doing photography. On another note, endangered Olive Ridley turtles lay their eggs on the southern part of the beach between December and April. Local organizations protect them. This beach plays a key role in the daily lives of Chennai folks and the livelihood of fishermen.

No matter how beautiful Marina Beach looks, getting into the sea and swimming here is highly dangerous. Strong waves, undercurrents, and rip tides in the sea can cause accidents. That is why authorities strictly ban swimming and bathing here. The Chennai district administration advises tourists not to enter the water without expert supervision and to follow warning boards and safety instructions.