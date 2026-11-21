2780S

As Grand Theft Auto VI arrives on November 19, INNOCN highlights gaming monitors with Black Friday savings on QD-OLED and ultrawide displays.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With Grand Theft Auto VI arriving on November 19, 2026, gamers across the United States are preparing to explore the next chapter of Rockstar Games' open-world franchise. From the neon-lit streets of Vice City to the expansive landscapes of Leonida, the upcoming release puts renewed attention on gaming displays capable of delivering detailed visuals, smooth motion, and immersive viewing experiences.To coincide with the game's launch and the holiday shopping season, INNOCN has announced its Black Friday and Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals on Amazon US. Running from November 19 through November 30, the promotion features discounts on QD-OLED gaming monitors, high-refresh-rate displays, and large-format ultrawide screens.Whether players are preparing for GTA 6 on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S, or upgrading their setups for other PC and console games, INNOCN offers several display options designed around different gaming preferences and budgets.Why Display Quality Matters for Open-World GamingOpen-world games place particular emphasis on environmental detail, lighting, movement, and visual immersion.Grand Theft Auto VI returns players to Vice City and the wider state of Leonida, introducing environments that range from urban streets and coastal scenery to expansive outdoor landscapes.For games built around exploration and cinematic storytelling, monitor characteristics such as contrast, resolution, color reproduction, and screen size can influence how players experience these environments.QD-OLED technology is particularly appealing for visually detailed games. By allowing individual pixels to produce their own light, OLED displays can deliver deep blacks and strong contrast, helping distinguish bright highlights from darker scenes.This can be especially valuable when viewing nighttime cityscapes, neon lighting, and environments with significant differences between bright and dark areas.Meanwhile, high refresh rates and fast pixel response times can improve perceived motion clarity during driving sequences, camera movements, and fast-paced gameplay.However, actual frame rates and supported display modes depend on the game, console, and connection settings. A monitor's maximum refresh rate does not guarantee that every game will run at that speed.INNOCN 2780S: 27-Inch QD-OLED for Detailed and Responsive GamingFor players who prefer a conventional gaming monitor format, the INNOCN 2780S combines a 27-inch QD-OLED display with 2560 × 1440 resolution and a refresh rate of up to 240Hz.Its QD-OLED panel offers deep blacks, vivid colors, and rapid pixel transitions, making it suitable for visually rich single-player adventures as well as fast-paced competitive games.For open-world titles such as GTA 6, the monitor's contrast capabilities can help bring out the differences between bright city lights and darker environments, while its 27-inch format keeps the action within a relatively focused viewing area.The 2780S is also well suited to players who enjoy switching between cinematic adventures, racing games, and competitive multiplayer titles.During the Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotion, the 240Hz INNOCN 2780S is available for $279.99, reduced from $349.99, offering $70 in savings.Amazon:INNOCN 49Q1R: 49-Inch QD-OLED for Expansive Open-World ExperiencesFor gamers who prioritize screen space and visual immersion, the INNOCN 49Q1R offers a significantly larger viewing experience.Featuring a 49-inch curved QD-OLED panel, 5120 × 1440 resolution, and a 144Hz refresh rate, the 49Q1R combines OLED contrast with an expansive 32:9 ultrawide format.In PC games that support ultrawide resolutions, this wider viewing area can reveal more of the surrounding environment, making it particularly appealing for exploration-focused adventures, driving simulators, and cinematic gaming experiences.For players interested in visually detailed open-world environments like those featured in GTA 6, the 49Q1R demonstrates how a large QD-OLED display can combine expansive screen space with rich colors and strong contrast.It is important to note that GTA 6's launch console versions have not been confirmed to support native 32:9 ultrawide output. On consoles, the monitor may display a standard 16:9 image with unused screen space at the sides, depending on the supported display settings.Beyond console gaming, the 49Q1R offers an immersive option for compatible PC games and a spacious desktop for streaming, editing, and multitasking.During Black Friday, the INNOCN 49Q1R is available for $699.99, reduced from $894.99, saving $195.Amazon:INNOCN 49C1G: A 49-Inch Ultrawide Alternative for Immersive GamingNot every gamer needs an OLED monitor to enjoy a large-format gaming experience.The INNOCN 49C1G offers a 49-inch curved ultrawide LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, providing another option for users seeking an expansive gaming setup.Its wide screen format is particularly suitable for PC games that support ultrawide resolutions, including racing simulators, open-world adventures, and other titles that benefit from additional horizontal viewing space.For gamers building a multipurpose setup, the 49C1G can also accommodate multiple applications, making it useful for entertainment, productivity, and everyday desktop tasks.While the 49C1G does not feature OLED's pixel-level lighting control, it offers the scale of a 49-inch ultrawide display at a lower promotional price than the 49Q1R.During the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale, the INNOCN 49C1G is available for $474.95, down from $664.99, offering $190.04 in savings.Amazon:INNOCN GA27M1Q: 500Hz QD-OLED for Gamers Who Play Beyond Open-World AdventuresWhile GTA 6 emphasizes exploration and cinematic storytelling, many gamers also spend time playing competitive shooters and other fast-paced titles where high refresh rates are a priority.The INNOCN GA27M1Q features a 27-inch QD-OLED panel with 2560 × 1440 resolution and an exceptionally high 500Hz refresh rate.Its combination of OLED pixel response and high refresh rate is designed to support excellent motion clarity in compatible high-frame-rate PC games.For gamers who regularly switch between open-world adventures and competitive titles, the GA27M1Q offers a display that combines QD-OLED image quality with performance-oriented specifications.Although GTA 6's launch console versions are not expected to utilize the monitor's full 500Hz capability, its high refresh rate can be valuable in other games when paired with suitable hardware.During the promotion, the GA27M1Q is available for $474.98, reduced from $599.99.Amazon:INNOCN 40C1R: A Versatile Ultrawide Monitor for Gaming and Everyday UseFor gamers seeking a larger display without moving to a 49-inch format, the INNOCN 40C1R provides a middle-ground option.Featuring a 40-inch ultrawide display with a 144Hz refresh rate, the monitor offers additional horizontal screen space for compatible PC games, entertainment, and multitasking.Its large viewing area can be particularly appealing for players who enjoy exploration-focused games, racing titles, and immersive single-player experiences.The 40C1R also offers flexibility beyond gaming, providing space for multiple windows and everyday desktop applications.As with other ultrawide monitors, the expanded aspect ratio is most beneficial when supported by the game and connected system.During Black Friday, the INNOCN 40C1R is available for $379.99, down from $479.99, saving $100.Amazon:Choosing the Right Gaming Monitor for GTA 6 and BeyondWith GTA 6 launching on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, choosing a gaming monitor involves considering both the display's capabilities and the console's supported output modes.For console players who want a conventional 16:9 display, the INNOCN 2780S provides QD-OLED image quality in a 27-inch format, making it a practical choice for detailed open-world adventures and other gaming experiences.For PC gamers who enjoy ultrawide-compatible games, the INNOCN 49Q1R offers a large QD-OLED display designed around visual immersion, while the 49C1G provides a more affordable ultrawide LCD alternative.Players who prioritize competitive gaming alongside single-player adventures may prefer the GA27M1Q, with its 500Hz refresh rate and QD-OLED panel.Meanwhile, the 40C1R offers a versatile ultrawide format for users seeking a balance between gaming, entertainment, and productivity.Although GTA 6's PC release date and specific ultrawide support have not been announced, these monitors also provide options for a broad range of existing PC and console games.INNOCN Black Friday and Cyber Monday Gaming Monitor DealsINNOCN's Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotion runs from November 19 through November 30, 2026, on Amazon US.Featured gaming monitor deals include:INNOCN 2780S – 27-inch QD-OLED 1440p 240Hz Gaming MonitorRegular Price: $349.99Black Friday Price: $279.99Amazon:INNOCN 49Q1R – 49-inch QD-OLED 144Hz Ultrawide Gaming MonitorRegular Price: $894.99Black Friday Price: $699.99Amazon:INNOCN 49C1G – 49-inch 144Hz Ultrawide Gaming MonitorRegular Price: $664.99Black Friday Price: $474.95Amazon:INNOCN GA27M1Q – 27-inch QD-OLED 1440p 500Hz Gaming MonitorRegular Price: $599.99Black Friday Price: $474.98Amazon:INNOCN 40C1R – 40-inch 144Hz Ultrawide Gaming MonitorRegular Price: $479.99Black Friday Price: $379.99Amazon:All promotional prices are subject to availability and applicable Amazon terms. Customers can visit the individual product listings for current pricing and purchasing information.Grand Theft Auto VI is developed and published by Rockstar Games. INNOCN is not affiliated with or endorsed by Rockstar Games or Take-Two Interactive. References to GTA 6 are provided for general gaming display guidance and do not imply official certification or game-specific optimization.About INNOCNINNOCN is a display technology brand focused on developing monitors for gaming, professional productivity, creative work, and everyday entertainment. Its product portfolio includes ultrawide monitors, high-resolution displays, gaming monitors, and advanced display technologies such as OLED and Mini-LED.With a focus on visual performance, practical design, and accessibility, INNOCN aims to provide display solutions that meet the evolving needs of gamers, professionals, creators, and everyday users.For more information, visit .

Lexie Xu

HONGKONG LIANHE INNOVATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

+86 175 0300 1737

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Get Ready for GTA 6: INNOCN Unveils Black Friday Gaming Monitor Deals with QD-OLED and Ultrawide Displays News Provided By HONGKONG LIANHE INNOVATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED November 21, 2026, 10:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Science, Technology



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