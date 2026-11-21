MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) Hindu Dharma Acharya Sabha Secretary General Swami Paramatmananda Saraswati has written an open letter to Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, explaining the philosophical significance of an image of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati shared by the former on social media.

In his letter, the Hindu seer urged the Congress leaders to understand the deeper meaning behind the traditional depiction of Goddess Parvati seated on Lord Shiva's lap, saying that it represents the relationship between the possessor of power, Shiva, and Shakti, the creative power. He explained that the image carries a profound philosophical message rooted in the Upanishads and other Hindu scriptures.

"I understand that you have posted a picture of Mata Parvati sitting in the lap of Bhagawan Shiva. I don't know what exactly you are trying to convey. However, I felt like writing. It's not just a picture. It has deep significance. It symbolises the profound wisdom of the Upanishads. Siva and Sakti: The Wisdom Beyond the Image. In traditional depictions of Uma-Mahesvara, Ma Parvati is sometimes shown seated on the lap of Bhagavan Siva," he wrote in the letter.

Swami Paramatmananda Saraswati said Sanatan Dharma has a "rich tradition of communicating profound truths through such representations", adding that their deeper significance can be understood through the teachings of the Shastras.

"This sacred imagery expresses truth about the Creator and HIS creative power. The Absolute Truth Brahman, revealed in the Veda/Upanishad, is in itself formless, changeless and free from all actions. When it invokes/manifests its Power of Creation/sustenance/destruction, called Maya, the Brahman is spoken of as Isvara (the Lord-Shiva), the all-knowing and all-powerful cause of 'jagat' (the universe)," he added.

The Hindu seer further explained that, in Hindu spiritual and religious scriptures, Lord Shiva is understood as the "manifestation of Brahman (limitless, changeless reality) in a given form, endowed with Maya", while Goddess Parvati represents "Shakti, referred to as Maya (the power of manifestation)".

"Bhagawan Shiva, unto whom she owes her existence and manifestation/activities. Their relationship illustrates Saktiman and Shakti (power), where Shakti has no independent existence apart from its possessor Shaktiman," he said.

Explaining the philosophical concept further, he said that Maya serves as an Upadhi, or conditioning adjunct, through which the otherwise formless Brahman can be understood as the cause of creation without undergoing any actual transformation.

"This power is not an intrinsic attribute or an addition to Brahman," he said.

"The universe manifests within the order of Isvara through Maya Upadhi, and it is understood as Mithya (dependent reality), having no existence independent of Brahman- the Absolute Truth. Thus, the manifestation of countless names and forms does not establish another reality alongside Brahman," the Hindu seer said.

He also said that the relationship between Shiva and Shakti finds a distinct symbolic expression in the image of Mata Parvati seated on Bhagawan Shiva's lap, as well as in the form of "Ardhanarisvara", in which Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are depicted as two halves of a single form.

"The imagery conveys that creative power Maya belongs to Shiva, who is independent of it, whereas Maya is not. These pictures help us appreciate the relationship between the possessor of power and power itself," he added.

Emphasising the importance of understanding such religious representations through the traditional system of spiritual learning, Swami Paramatmananda Saraswati said that the Guru-Siṣya Parampara, or teacher-disciple tradition, helps devotees grasp the wisdom conveyed through sacred imagery.

"Sanatana Dharma unfolds the Truth so that we look beyond what an image shows and understand what it teaches," he said.

"When one approaches Hindu traditions through a Competent Guru with proper attitude (of a shishya or student), even a familiar image can reveal something profound about the nature of reality," he added.

The letter comes against the backdrop of a political exchange between Rahul Gandhi and the BJP over his remarks concerning the relationship between his parents, Sonia Gandhi and late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Following the exchange, Rahul Gandhi shared the image of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on his X account, accompanied by a message accusing BJP and RSS supporters of being unable to experience love because of fear, anger and hatred.