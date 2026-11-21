MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) The Digital India BHASHINI Division (DIBD), under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), showcased its multilingual artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem and healthcare-focused language technologies at the 'Global Digital Health Summit (GDHS) 2026' here, an official statement said on Saturday.

The exhibition highlighted how multilingual AI and voice-based technologies can support healthcare professionals, streamline clinical documentation and facilitate access to healthcare information across Indian languages, the statement from Ministry of Electronics and IT said.

BHASHINI presented its language technology capabilities and their applications in the healthcare sector through an exhibition stall featuring its institutional partners, including the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), and the Directorate General of Medical Services, Indian Army.

Live demonstrations covered BHASHINI's speech-to-text, text-to-speech, translation and other language technology capabilities, alongside healthcare-focused use cases.

The integration of e-BHASHINI with the e-Sushrut Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) at JIPMER enables voice-based documentation of clinical histories, IPD notes and discharge instructions. Demonstrations also highlighted the use of BHASHINI's speech technologies at AIIMS to facilitate doctor-patient conversations across languages.

The Directorate General of Medical Services (Army) showcased the application of BHASHINI's capabilities in 'Dhanwantri', where doctors' spoken clinical notes are converted into typed text, supporting voice-based medical documentation.

'Shrutlekh', BHASHINI's speech-to-text capability, was demonstrated as supporting real-time multilingual transcription and translation. The event highlighted how language technologies can facilitate communication across language barriers in healthcare settings and other domains.

The exhibition also featured multiple applications from BHASHINI's multilingual AI ecosystem, including the BHASHINI mobile application, showcasing its translation and voice-based capabilities, and Data Daan, highlighting the role of community-driven language data contribution in strengthening Indian language AI systems.

'Granthika', the guided platform for collecting and digitising written and oral language resources, was also showcased as part of the broader effort to build language resources through community participation.

"These applications reflect the potential of India's indigenous language technology ecosystem to make healthcare processes more efficient, accessible and inclusive. Through BHASHINI, we are working towards a future where technology understands not just the information being communicated, but also the linguistic diversity of the people it serves,” said Amitabh Nag, CEO, Digital India BHASHINI.

-IANS

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