MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar opened up about why Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' has been selected as the opening film of the Indian Panorama section at IFFI 2026.

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, Madhur Bhandarkar shared that the making, commercial success, music, and audience response to 'Dhurandhar' turned out to be a major factor behind its selection.

The filmmaker further pointed out how movie buffs showered the film with immense love and admiration and ended up watching the drama multiple times.

Madhur Bhandarkar told IANS, "Dhurandhar, I mean to say, the way it has been shot, the way it has been made, and a popular film. It's a very commercial blockbuster film. People have loved it. People have loved the songs also, and performance-wise also, Ranveer Singh, everybody acted so well and really, really, I feel that we all, not as the chairman of Indian Panorama, which I have decided, it is collectively decided by the other jury co-members also. And we thought that this movie has to be the opening film."

"It's a big film. And everybody has loved it. I know people have watched the movie two to three times. So I thought that was the right movie and that's the reason Dhurandhar was there," the 'Fashion' maker went on to add.

Talking about 'Dhurandhar', the first part in the two-part series was released in theatres on December 5, 2025. This was followed by 'Dhurandhar 2 ', which came out on March 19 this year.

The primary cast of the much-appreciated drama includes Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor, along with others.

Both the projects performed tremendously well at the ticket counter, minting more than ₹ 3,000 crore across the globe.