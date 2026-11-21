MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 21 (IANS) Senior BJP leader R. Ashoka on Saturday alleged that the Karnataka government was misusing public funds by allocating money to party workers in the name of the 'Bharat Jodo' programme, instead of ensuring that welfare benefits reach the people.

Addressing the media at the BJP state headquarters, Jagannath Bhavan, in Bengaluru, Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, R. Ashoka alleged that people were not receiving benefits after D.K. Shivakumar became Chief Minister, while the government was making arrangements to distribute public money to Congress workers.

R. Ashoka alleged that Rs 10 lakh was being allocated to every ward in Bengaluru in the name of Bharat Jodo, and that funds were also being distributed across the state.

R. Ashoka alleged that ministers had instructed that not even a single BJP or JD(S) worker should participate in the Bharat Jodo programme and that only Congress workers should be allowed.

He accused the government of distributing funds to Congress workers in the name of Bharat Jodo through wards and zilla panchayats, while claiming that it had no money to provide assistance to farmers.

He further alleged that contractors involved in garbage disposal in Bengaluru had not been paid for the past five months.

Ashoka also criticised the government for allegedly failing to pay ASHA workers, who had staged protests in the cold and fallen ill. While there was no money for those working and serving the public, funds were being released immediately for Bharat Jodo workers, he alleged.

Misusing taxpayers' money in this manner amounted to a betrayal of the state, he said.

Claiming that the Congress government's real face had now been exposed, Ashoka announced that the BJP would stage protests against price rise in all Assembly constituencies across Karnataka on November 23, 24 and 25.

He also said the party would organise Constitution Day celebrations on November 26.

BJP State Vice-President and Constitution Gaurav Divas State Convenor N. Mahesh and Rajya Sabha MP Lehar Singh Siroya were present.