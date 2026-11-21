MENAFN - IANS) Ezhimala (Kerala), Nov 21 (IANS) The Passing Out Parade (POP) Autumn Term 2026 at the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala in Kerala, will be held on November 28, officials said on Saturday, adding that President Droupadi Murmu will attend the event as the Chief Guest and Reviewing Officer.

The occasion will mark the successful completion of training by officer trainees and their transition into commissioned service in the Indian Navy.

According to the officials, over 400 officer trainees from various courses will participate in the Passing Out Parade at the Pereira Parade Ground, marking the culmination of their training at INA.

"The parade will reflect the discipline, precision and high standards of training imparted at the Academy, preparing trainees for the responsibilities and challenges of leadership and service. The trainees have undergone a comprehensive training programme aimed at developing their professional competence, leadership qualities, physical endurance and character, while instilling the core values of 'Duty, Honour and Courage'," the officials stated.

Officer trainees from friendly foreign countries will also participate in the POP alongside their Indian counterparts, reflecting India's commitment to strengthening maritime cooperation and fostering enduring ties with friendly maritime nations.

"Training together at INA fosters mutual understanding, strengthens professional bonds and camaraderie, and promotes a shared commitment towards maritime security and cooperation," officials said.

Additionally, medals and trophies will be presented during the ceremony to officer trainees who have distinguished themselves in various aspects of training. Officials said that the highlight of the ceremony will be the time-honoured 'Shipping of Stripes', signifying the conferment of Commissioned Officer ranks.

"This will mark the transformation of trainees into officers entrusted with the responsibility of leading personnel and serving the nation with honour," officials said.

"This momentous occasion will be witnessed by the family members of the passing out course who have supported them throughout their journey of training. It also recognises the contribution of the training faculty at INA in shaping the future leaders of the Navy," they added.

The ceremony will be live-streamed on the official social media channels of the Indian Navy.