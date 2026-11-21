Suniel Shetty Praises KL Rahul Following His Historic Century in NZ

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty on Saturday lauded his son-in-law and Indian batter KL Rahul after his historic century against New Zealand in the ongoing first Test in Wellington, praising his commitment to Team India and saying that he has never been defined by conditions or batting position. Suniel shared a special message for Rahul, acknowledging his dedication to the national side and encouraging him to continue his performances. "Never defined by conditions or batting position. Always driven by a greater purpose...playing for TEAM INDIA Keep going Rahul," the actor wrote.

Rahul scripted history on Saturday with a magnificent hundred in Wellington, becoming only the third Indian batter to score a century in his maiden Test innings in New Zealand. He joined the elite company of Sunil Gavaskar (116) and Surinder Amarnath (124), who achieved the feat during India's 1976 tour of New Zealand in Auckland. Rahul's landmark knock, coming 50 years after the previous two instances, adds another memorable chapter to India's Test cricket history. Rahul also became the first Indian opener to score Test centuries in all four SENA countries – South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia – after bringing up his 13th Test hundred against New Zealand. Rahul reached the milestone with a century off 207 deliveries, completing a rare achievement that places him among an elite group of Asian batters to have scored Test hundreds in all four SENA nations. The 34-year-old became the eighth Asian batter to achieve the feat, joining Mohammad Azharuddin, Sachin Tendulkar, Saeed Anwar, Rahul Dravid, Younis Khan, Kumar Sangakkara and Virat Kohli. He was eventually dismissed for 136 off 290 balls as he helped India reach 486/4 by the end of Day 3 play, as the visitors currently lead New Zealand by 118 runs. Overall, he is the fifth Indian to achieve this rare feat. Notably, Rahul and former Pakistan opener Saeed Anwar are the only two batters in this group to have scored Test centuries in all four SENA countries while opening the batting.