

TRUMP token is down more than 53% over the past month and about 99% from its all-time high.

Trump will host the top 185 holders at his Washington, D.C., golf club, with a VIP reception for the top 29, the Financial Times reported. Democratic lawmakers have vowed to investigate the president's crypto ventures once the new Congress begins in January.

The Official Trump (TRUMP) memecoin slipped on early Saturday, after sliding to its lowest level in 2026, the day before U.S. President Donald Trump was reportedly planning to host a dinner for the token's biggest holders.

TRUMP's price was down more than 10% in the last 24 hours. It's down more than 53% in the past month. It has also lost about 99% of its value from its all-time high of $73.43 in January 2025.

TRUMP retail sentiment on Nov. 21 as of 4:38 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around TRUMP remained in the 'bullish' zone, while chatter around it shifted to 'low' from 'normal' levels over the past day.

The crash came despite a report that Trump was set to host a dinner for the top 185 holders of TRUMP. The top 29 will also get a VIP reception with the president and a celebrity guest. The dinner will take place on Sunday at the Trump National golf course in Washington, D.C., the Financial Times reported on Friday.

Sell-Off Since Midterms

TRUMP has fallen 46% since the midterm elections, the steepest drop among Trump-linked crypto assets.

Other crypto assets tied to the Trump family have also slipped, including the World Liberty Financial (WLFI) token, which was down 14% over that period, and shares of Bitcoin (BTC) miner American Bitcoin (ABTC), co-founded by Eric Trump, which have dropped by 47%, according to FT.

The TRUMP coin and Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) stock fell the day after the vote, even as the broader market rallied.

Scrutiny Builds In Washington

Democratic lawmakers have said they plan to investigate the president's crypto ventures once the new Congress begins in January. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Richard Blumenthal (D-CON.) have vowed to look into past memecoin dinners.

At the time, Trump had pushed back against the planned probes. In a post on Truth Social after the midterms, he called Democrats seeking investigations "extortionists," adding, "This is Weaponization and Lawfare at another level."

This will be the third such event since the memecoin launched in January 2025. In May 2025, Trump hosted about 220 top holders at a gala dinner at his golf club in northern Virginia.

In April this year, nearly 300 holders attended an event at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, as the token slid to an all-time low.

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