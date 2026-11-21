A shocking incident unfolded at a busy bus stand in Kerala's Thrissur on Thursday, November 19, when a 25-year-old man allegedly assaulted an on-duty police officer and a woman police personnel who had intervened to resolve an altercation. The video, which shows the accused assaulting the cops in the middle of a busy bus station, has gone viral on social media.

The accused, a Varantharappilly local named Harigovind, was later taken into custody by the Thrissur East Police. On the other hand, after his arrest, he was seen on camera sobbing and apologizing to the police, saying that he had not purposefully attacked them.

Praveen, a Civil Police Officer (CPO), arrived on the scene to step in and diffuse the situation. But when Harigovind allegedly pulled the officer to the ground and started attacking him, the altercation reportedly got out of hand. The shocking incident unfolded in full public view, with several people present at the busy bus stand as the accused allegedly continued attacking the officer.

A woman Civil Police Officer who was present at the spot began recording the altercation on her mobile phone. However, upon noticing that she was filming him, Harigovind allegedly turned towards her and assaulted her as well.

Before the police squad was able to subdue the accused and apprehend him, bystanders who tried to step in were also allegedly assaulted.

Praveen was transported to Thrissur District Hospital after suffering severe injuries, including a cut to his forehead. There, he is said to have gotten four stitches.

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In a contrasting development, footage that surfaced after the incident showed Harigovind breaking down and sobbing in front of police personnel during questioning. The accused was seen sobbing and expressing regret while denying that he had hit the cops on purpose. The images have garnered attention on the internet, especially in light of the hostile conduct seen in the bus stop video.

According to sources, Thrissur East Police detained Harigovind after the event and filed a complaint against him under many sections, including accusations of attempted murder. The accused allegedly persisted in acting aggressively even after being brought to the police station, according to police authorities. The event is being looked into further.