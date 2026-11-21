A video circulating on social media has drawn attention to the growing problem of river pollution after two women confronted a man allegedly seen dumping waste into the Yamuna River.

The video, shared on Instagram by Priya Kumari, captures the women questioning the man's actions as he is seen discarding various items near the already polluted river. The waste reportedly included plastic, ash, clay pots and other religious offerings.

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A post shared by Priya Kumari (@priya_mountaineer)

One of the women can be heard expressing her frustration, saying, "Bhaiyya, already itna ganda hai, aap phir daal rahe hai." Her remark, which translates to "Brother, it is already so dirty, why are you throwing more waste into it?", quickly became the highlight of the video.

The women pointed out that the river was already struggling with pollution and that adding more garbage would only make the situation worse.

Man Accuses Women Of Recording Video For Content

As the conversation continued, the women highlighted the plastic waste being discarded and questioned why people continued to treat the river as a dumping ground.

They also drew attention to the religious materials, including clay pots and lamps, which appeared to have been discarded after festive celebrations such as Diwali.

The exchange reportedly became more heated when the man accused the women of confronting him simply to create social media content.

However, one of the women defended their decision to record the incident. She argued that documenting such behaviour was necessary to bring attention to the problem and discourage people from repeating it.

She reportedly said that if nobody recorded or highlighted these incidents, people would continue dumping waste into the river without facing questions about their actions.

Viral Video Receives Millions Of Views, Internet Praises Women

The video has attracted considerable attention online, reportedly crossing 15.7 million views. Several social media users appreciated the women for speaking up against irresponsible behaviour and drawing attention to an environmental issue.

Many viewers supported their intervention, with some praising them for questioning an act that contributes to the worsening condition of the river.

Others used the discussion to highlight the need for stronger government intervention and better waste management around public water bodies.

The incident has once again brought the Yamuna's pollution problem into the spotlight. While cleaning the river requires sustained government efforts and effective waste management, responsible behaviour from citizens is equally important.