MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 19, 2026 2:46 pm - Sacramento Top 10 announces its 2026 list of the Top 10 Realtors in Rocklin, California, recognizing outstanding local real estate professionals known for market expertise, client service, negotiation skills and community connections.

ROCKLIN, CA – Sacramento Top 10 has announced its 2026 list of the Top 10 Realtors in Rocklin, recognizing ten real estate professionals who bring local knowledge, industry experience, and a commitment to helping buyers and sellers succeed in one of Placer County's most desirable communities.

The annual list, published on SacramentoTop10, introduces homebuyers and sellers to established real estate professionals serving Rocklin and the surrounding Sacramento region.

From longtime industry veterans to dedicated neighborhood specialists, the featured Realtors offer a variety of backgrounds, specialties, and approaches to helping clients navigate the housing market.

"Choosing the right Realtor is one of the most important decisions you'll make when buying or selling a home," said Julie Gallaher, publisher of SacramentoTop10. "Rocklin is a wonderful community with many different neighborhoods and housing options. We want to help residents connect with knowledgeable professionals who understand the local market and care about their clients."

Introducing the 2026 Top 10 Realtors in Rocklin

Sacramento Top 10 is pleased to recognize the following real estate professionals:

Colleen VanGunda – (916) 612-1323

With more than 25 years in the real estate industry, Colleen VanGunda is a five-star Placer and Sacramento County real estate expert. She specializes in positioning, marketing, and negotiating homes for maximum exposure and strong results. Her approach combines strategic real estate expertise with an understanding of each client's lifestyle, helping buyers find homes that match their needs and personal style.

Website:

Megan Laherrere – (916) 716-6512

For Megan Laherrere, Rocklin isn't just a place to work - it's home. With more than 20 years of experience serving the community, Megan has earned recognition as a six-time Best of the Best winner and ranks among the top 2% of local real estate agents. Her strong community connections and extensive market knowledge make her a valuable resource for Rocklin buyers and sellers.

Website:

Vivie Moore – (916) 580-8747

Vivie Moore is a five-star real estate professional committed to helping clients navigate the buying and selling process with confidence. With an emphasis on personalized guidance, clear communication, and results, she works to make real estate transactions as smooth and successful as possible.

Website:

Natalie Whistler – (916) 716-4740

A trusted Rocklin real estate professional since 1998, Natalie Whistler brings more than 31 years of industry experience to her clients. Her accomplishments include 26 years in the Presidential Master's Club and recognition as a Five Star Professional for 15 consecutive years. Her extensive experience and longstanding reputation make her a respected name in the local market.

Website:

Nichole Moody – (916) 524-7804

"Life Changes. Experience Matters. Results Follow." That philosophy guides Nichole Moody's approach to real estate. Serving buyers and sellers throughout Placer and Sacramento Counties, Nichole provides expert negotiation, trusted advice, and personal attention to help clients make confident decisions during important life transitions.

Website:

Lindsey Mullock – (916) 540-6277

A Rocklin-area Realtor and mother, Lindsey Mullock understands the importance of finding a home that fits both a family's practical needs and long-term dreams. She proudly serves Rocklin and Placer County, helping families put down roots through personalized service, neighborhood knowledge, and a genuine connection to the community she calls home.

Website:

Betty Cimino – (916) 787-7772

Betty Cimino is a real estate professional affiliated with Windermere, serving clients seeking assistance with residential real estate. As one of the Realtors featured in Sacramento Top 10's 2026 Rocklin list, she offers buyers and sellers another local professional to consider when making important real estate decisions.

Website:

Jeff DeGray – (916) 541-5168

Jeff DeGray helps Placer County families buy smarter, sell faster, and move with confidence. His approach emphasizes local market knowledge, expert guidance, and a commitment to achieving results. Whether clients are purchasing their first home or preparing to sell, Jeff focuses on helping them make informed real estate decisions.

Instagram:

Bill Sadek – (916) 768-1222

Serving Sacramento, El Dorado, and Placer Counties, Bill Sadek is known for expert real estate guidance, strong negotiation skills, and successful results. His regional experience helps buyers and sellers navigate different markets while receiving personal attention and professional representation throughout the transaction.

Website:

Chrissy Conner – (916) 201-9464

Chrissy Conner helps Northern California families create their next adventure through real estate. With a commitment to excellence, genuine care, and knowledgeable guidance, she works closely with clients to understand their goals and help them move confidently into the next chapter of their lives.

Website:

Why Rocklin Continues to Attract Homebuyers

Located in Placer County northeast of Sacramento, Rocklin has become one of the region's most popular residential communities.

Known for its well-maintained neighborhoods, highly regarded schools, beautiful parks, recreational opportunities, and convenient shopping and dining, Rocklin appeals to families, professionals, retirees, and people relocating to Northern California.

The city offers a wide variety of residential environments, from established neighborhoods with mature trees to newer master-planned communities featuring modern homes and recreational amenities.

Popular areas include Whitney Ranch, Stanford Ranch, Sunset Whitney, Clover Valley, and neighborhoods surrounding Quarry Park.

Rocklin's historic granite quarrying heritage also contributes to its distinctive character. Quarry Park Adventures, local concerts, community celebrations, and outdoor recreation provide residents with entertainment and opportunities to connect with neighbors.

For homebuyers, understanding the differences between Rocklin's neighborhoods can be just as important as finding the right floor plan or property size.

Connecting Rocklin Buyers and Sellers With Local Expertise

Sacramento Top 10's Realtor listings are designed to make it easier for residents to discover real estate professionals who serve their communities.

The 2026 Rocklin list includes agents with decades of experience, award-winning service, extensive regional knowledge, and a variety of specialties.

Prospective buyers and sellers can review each Realtor's profile, contact them directly, and learn more about their services.

The list also complements Sacramento Top 10's neighborhood guides, which help readers discover the characteristics, amenities, and lifestyle advantages of communities throughout the greater Sacramento area.

About Sacramento Top 10

SacramentoTop10 is a locally focused online guide to the greater Sacramento region, featuring neighborhood profiles, real estate resources, recommended local businesses and annual events.

Founded by Sacramento marketing professional Julie Gallaher, the website helps residents and newcomers discover the communities, businesses, and professionals that make the region distinctive.

The Top 10 Realtors program highlights real estate professionals serving communities throughout Sacramento, Placer, and El Dorado Counties.