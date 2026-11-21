MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 19, 2026 10:02 pm - Sydney AI and web services business IT Impress has released a 2026 guide for Australian real estate agencies weighing AI tools, built around ten questions to put to any provider, with no vendors named and nothing ranked.

An agency lives on enquiries, and every call from a buyer, tenant or landlord that goes unanswered is a listing or a management that goes to a competitor. A new guide released by Sydney AI and web services business IT Impress starts from that observation.

Titled "Best AI for Real Estate Agencies in Australia: How to Choose the Right One (2026 Guide)", the article separates what AI is asked to do in an agency - answering every enquiry, booking inspections and appraisals, handling common questions about listings, and following up with landlords and tenants - from the three ways to get it: a ready-made platform, a custom build on cloud AI services, or a private assistant running on the agency's own server.

The guide argues there is no single best product for every agency. It names no vendors, and instead gives principals ten questions to put to any provider, covering whether the system books directly into their calendar and CRM, what it says when a caller asks for a price or a rent appraisal, where enquiry details and recordings are stored and in which country, and who owns the client data if they cancel.

For established agencies with years of client history, the article makes the case for a private, on-premise assistant, where client conversations never leave the agency's control, while noting this costs more to set up than a subscription platform.

The publication is general guidance, not a product ranking or an endorsement of any provider, and it makes no promise about cost savings or business outcomes.

The guide is available free at

About IT Impress

IT Impress is a Sydney AI and web services business based at Homebush Business Village, 11-21 Underwood Rd, Homebush NSW 2140. It builds private and custom AI systems, chatbots and receptionists, websites and mobile apps for small businesses, and provides digital marketing including SEO and paid advertising. More at