Buying a LiFePO4 power station through a trading company rather than the factory does not change the battery, the enclosure or the certification. It changes who stands between you and the production line, and that is what the difference is made of.

By Mr. Ken - Sales Manager, Ningbo Qihui International Trade Co., Ltd. · Published 17 November 2026 · Last verified 17 November 2026TL;DR



Factory-direct does not produce a cheaper battery. It removes the layers between you and the production line: intermediary margin, bundling, duplicated certification work, split after-sales liability and an unchosen freight class.

The largest variable is still the specification. Our published range runs from a 3 kW mobile generator at 2,560 Wh and 44 kg to a 5 kW power bank at 5,324 Wh and 68 kg, all lithium iron phosphate with more than 5,000 cycles.

Unit prices, margins and savings percentages are confirmed against the configuration and quantity and are not published, because a savings figure without the specification behind it is not actionable.

What is published is the capacity behind the quotation: a 15,000 m2 ISO-certified facility, 200+ R&D engineers, 36 patented technologies, a 50,000-unit annual capacity and exports to 28+ countries. Send the model, destination market, quantity and certification scope, and our sales team returns a quotation with the unit price, certification, freight and after-sales lines separated.

An importer comparing a factory quote with a trading company quote is usually comparing two documents that look different and describe the same object. Both say lithium iron phosphate. Both list a capacity in watt-hours and a cycle life figure. The difference sits in the lines nobody itemises: who bought the cell pack, who commissioned the conformity file, who carries the unit when it fails, and who chose the packaging that sets the freight class.

That is the honest way to frame the question, because there is no single savings percentage to quote. There is a set of layers, and each one either shrinks or does not. Our own factory-direct note on LiFePO4 versus lead-acid and why factory-direct energy storage wins for off-grid projects shows the same layers as replacement rates rather than invoice lines, and the chemistry comes from our lithium iron phosphate battery range.

A lithium iron phosphate battery cabinet with the battery management control panel on the front face. The BMS is the component a factory-direct buyer can inspect on site, and the component a trading-company quotation usually does not describe Factory-Direct Actually Removes From the Chain

Factory-direct means the party you contract with owns the production line. For a lithium iron phosphate power station, that removes one specific kind of cost, and it is worth being precise about which kind. The battery chemistry does not change. The cell pack is the same cell pack. The enclosure is moulded by the same tool. The management system is the same firmware.

What changes is the number of parties who each add a line to your invoice and a signature to your risk. A trading company buys stock, resells it, and carries the gap between what it paid and what it charges. A factory sells what it builds, so that gap was never a layer you could negotiate. The specification determines what you pay; the number of parties determines what sits on top of it. Because the specification is identical on both sides, the difference between the quotations is a function of the chain.

Our published range gives the specification side. The 3 kW mobile generator holds 2,560 Wh at 44 kg with an IP44 rating, and the 5 kW power bank holds 5,324 Wh at 68 kg. Both are lithium iron phosphate, both specified at more than 5,000 cycles, and both carry a UPS system installed. A quotation has to be normalised onto those numbers before any comparison means anything.

The Five Cost Layers a Trading Company Sits On

Five layers sit between an intermediary and the production line, and factory-direct collapses or removes each one.

First, the reselling margin itself. This is the layer everyone expects, and the one that behaves most predictably. Because it is proportional to the unit value, it grows with the order, so it rewards the largest single decision an importer makes. A trading company ordering at scale is ordering with someone else's purchasing power behind it, which is exactly the leverage a direct contract gives away.

Second, order bundling. A trading company often consolidates several customers onto one production slot and one container. That is efficient when your order is small, and it is why many importers start through an intermediary. Your configuration changes ride on a slot you do not control.

Third, duplicated certification work. A conformity file for a lithium battery unit is engineering work attached to a specific model and destination market. When a trading company sources from a factory that is not yours, the file that arrives may not be the file for your unit. We hold CNAS-accredited laboratories and EMC testing centres under ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001, so our EU documentation follows the CE marking rules for the model we built.

Fourth, split after-sales liability. When the seller of record is not the manufacturer, a field failure has to travel through two organisations before it reaches the people who can fix it. Our published support model is 7x24 multilingual support with blockchain-enabled traceability resolving 90% of issues within two hours, and that promise only means something if the party honouring it built the unit.

Fifth, an unchosen freight class. A lithium battery is a regulated good, and the packaging, labelling and documentation decide how it travels. The air transport classification is set out in the US Federal Aviation Administration lithium battery guidance, and the cell standard is IEC 62133-2 for portable sealed lithium cells. Because freight class follows from the packaging decision, and packaging is usually decided by whoever assembles the shipment, the freight line is the one most likely to be an accident rather than a choice.

Where Factory-Direct Does Not Save You Anything

Three costs survive the move to a direct factory relationship.

Certification does not get cheaper, it gets clearer. The conformity work is attached to the model and the destination market, and it costs what it costs. What changes is that the file belongs to your unit.

Freight does not get cheaper, it gets deliberate. A regulated lithium battery ships under the same rules whoever sells it. Because freight class follows the packaging decision, a direct buyer who does not state the packaging requirement gets the default, which may cost more than an intermediary's bundled option.

Lead time does not get shorter on its own. A published annual capacity of 50,000 units against a 15,000 m2 facility tells you the line can absorb a first order, but not when your units ship, because lead time is confirmed per configuration.

There is an inverse to check, because the same argument runs the other way. A trading company buying in bulk can sometimes reach a volume break a smaller direct order cannot, so factory-direct is not automatically lower for a first shipment. It removes a layer, not a discount on top of one.

What You Take On When You Skip the Trading Company

Buying direct is not free. Three responsibilities move onto you.

Export administration becomes your job. Export paperwork, shipping documents and customs declarations for your destination are then your responsibility rather than the trading company's, and you handle that work or buy it separately.

Warranty handling becomes your process. A factory-direct buyer receives the defective unit, identifies it and takes it to the party that built it, so you need a claim route, a fault description the factory can act on and a replacement plan. The difference between a two-hour resolution on 90% of issues and a nine-week email chain is whether the information arrives intact.

Your own compliance scope becomes your responsibility. Because the factory holds the technical file and can stand behind the declaration of conformity, the obligations attached to it sit with you as the importer, not with the party you bought from. Transport classification and battery labelling do not get lighter because you skipped an intermediary.

None of this argues against factory-direct. It is the list of what a trading company is paid for. When those three services are worth less to your business than the layer costs you, factory-direct is the right contract, and when they are worth more, the intermediary is earning its place. Our published OEM and ODM capacity, including for Fortune 500 clients, sits on that line.

Comparing Two Quotations Line by Line

The comparison that decides the order is not a two-column price sheet. It is a list of lines that have to appear on both quotations, in the same order, so the gap is visible on every row.