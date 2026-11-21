New Comparison Evaluates Whether A Magnetic Hose Retainer Or A Clip Ring Secures Better
|Dimension
|Magnetic hose retainer
|Clip ring
|Retention mechanism
|Neodymium iron boron magnet, over 50 kg published force
|Mechanical closed loop trapping the hose
|Strongest load
|Straight pull, axial to the magnet
|Tension along the hose, resisted by the loop
|Weakest load
|Peel at an edge, contact area collapses
|Sideways shift of the hose in the ring
|Surface required
|Bare steel only; no grip on aluminium or plastic
|Any panel, fixed or bonded, metal or not
|Release method
|Snap buckle, one-handed operation
|Unhook or lever the hose, usually two hands
|Hose articulation
|360° rotating shaft prevents tangling
|Hose held at a fixed orientation
|Degradation
|Interface changes with paint, corrosion and dirt
|No interface, so behaviour stays constant
|Published environment
|Nylon shell for high temperature and humidity
|Depends on ring material and mounting
The honest summary of that table is that the magnetic retainer wins on speed and articulation, and the clip ring wins on universality and stability. The published data does not support a claim that a magnetic retainer holds harder, because the two are measured against completely different failure modes.
What Do the Standards Cover, and What Do They Leave Open?
There is no standard that specifies a hose retainer, magnet or clip ring. The fire standards govern the hose, the equipment and the installation, not how the hose is stowed between deployments.
The hose on the other end of the retainer is a different matter. According to BS EN 694:2014, Fire-fighting hoses - Semi-rigid hoses for fixed systems, semi-rigid hoses are intended for use at a maximum working pressure of 1.2 MPa for 19 mm and 25 mm bore, and 0.7 MPa for 33 mm bore, within -30 °C to +60 °C.
For layflat hose, BS EN 14540:2014 sets a maximum working pressure of 1.5 MPa over inside diameters from 25 mm to 52 mm, and a reel installation falls under BS EN 671-1:2012.
What is left open is the retention. The portable extinguisher is covered by BS EN 3-7:2004+A1:2007 and conformity is evaluated under BS EN 3-10:2009, but a retainer is not a standard-compliant component, so the substrate, magnet grade and release mechanism become the buyer's own specification.
So Which One Should You Buy?
Choose the magnetic hose retainer when the mounting surface is bare steel, the hose must come off fast with one gloved hand, and the hose needs to swing free. That is the fire appliance and hydrant cabinet case, where the published figure, the snap buckle and the rotating shaft work together.
Choose the clip ring when the panel is not steel, when the hose is stowed for long periods without deployment, or when you want one part that behaves identically across the fleet. A clip ring has no interface to degrade and no substrate to check.
And do not order the magnetic retainer for a glass-fibre or aluminium appliance on the holding figure alone. Test it on the actual panel first. If you want to sample a magnetic hose retainer, our contact page is the fastest way.
And in some installations neither is the answer. If retention has to be positively locked rather than friction-held, a mechanical clamp with a captive screw is better than both.
How to Specify a Hose Retainer Without Guessing
Five fields, in the order we would ask for them, because each one can invalidate the previous answer.
1. The mounting surface and its material. Bare steel, painted steel, aluminium, glass-fibre or plastic. This decides whether a magnetic retainer is even a candidate, so we ask it first.
2. The hose bore and the hose type. The bore and whether it is semi-rigid or layflat determine which hose standard applies downstream.
3. The loading case you actually have. A hose lifted straight up is a pull case; a hose swinging across a moving vehicle is a shear and peel case.
4. The release requirement. One-handed with a gloved hand, two-handed, or tool-assisted. This column most often flips the decision to the magnetic retainer, and our snap buckle and rotating shaft are published features.
5. The environment and the service regime. Temperature, humidity, wash-down, salt, oil and deployment frequency. Our published shell is a high-strength nylon that resists impact and wear.
Two questions decide a quote faster than any other. What is the mounting panel made of, and does the hose have to come off one-handed? Send those with the bore, loading case and annual volume, and we will return the construction and certification scope for each line. Our contact page is the fastest way there.
Frequently Asked QuestionsHow much weight can a magnetic hose retainer actually hold?
Our published retainer uses a neodymium iron boron magnet delivering an adsorption force of over 50 kg. That figure is an axial pull on flat steel, so it is the pull case rather than the working load on a vehicle. Pull-test on the panel.
Will a magnetic hose retainer work on an aluminium or glass-fibre fire appliance?
No, not reliably. A magnet needs a ferrous surface, and aluminium and glass-fibre panels give it almost nothing to grip, so it can appear to work in the yard and release in transit.
Is a magnetic hose retainer faster to release than a clip ring?
Yes, and this is the strongest operational argument for it. Our published design uses a snap buckle supporting one-handed operation for quick hose installation and removal, which matters when the hose must come off with one gloved hand.
What is the difference between the 50 kg magnetic force and the actual pull-out force?
The published figure is a bare-magnet adsorption force on flat steel, pulled square to the surface. The practical figure is lower for three reasons: the magnet must bridge a gap on a formed panel, the magnet-to-shell connection becomes the weak link in a built assembly, and peel collapses the contact.
Are there any standards for hose retainers or hose clips?
No. There is no standard that specifies a hose retainer, a magnet or a clip ring, because the fire standards govern the hose, the equipment and the installation, not how it is stowed. BS EN 694:2014 covers semi-rigid hoses to 1.2 MPa.
Does the rotating shaft on the magnetic retainer matter in practice?
It matters more than it sounds. Our published design has a built-in 360° rotating shaft that lets the hose turn freely, preventing tangling and allowing smooth deployment. A rigid clip ring holds the hose at a fixed orientation.
Can the magnetic retainer be used outside firefighting applications?
Yes, and our published description names the wider uses explicitly: industrial cleaning, marine maintenance and other hose-fixation scenarios. The same constraints apply away from fire appliances. The surface must be ferrous steel, the housing must suit the temperature and humidity, and the pull and peel cases decide.
Talk to us about magnetic hose retainers in bulk
If you are specifying hose retention for a tender or a multi-site rollout, send us the panel material, hose bore, loading case, release requirement and annual volume, and we will return the construction and certification scope for each line. Our contact page is the fastest route.
Standards referenced: BS EN 694:2014, BS EN 14540:2014, BS EN 671-1:2012, BS EN 3-7:2004+A1:2007 and BS EN 3-10:2009. Magnet type, adsorption force, shell material, rotating shaft, snap buckle and stated applications are drawn from our published pages, verified 17 November 2026. No price or margin figure is quoted here, and holding force must be verified on the intended surface.
About Us
Founded in 2014, Junan Fire Equipment Co., Ltd. has dedicated over a decade to the professional production of fire hoses and extinguisher components. As a global leader in the field, we have established advanced production technologies and state-of-the-art facilities, enabling us to deliver innovative, high-quality solutions that meet the most rigorous international standards.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment