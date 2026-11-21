(MENAFN- GetNews) Shaoxing, Zhejiang, China - November 2 1, 2026 A Magnetic Hose Retainer and a clip ring both stop a hose moving. They work by different physics: the magnet holds by pulling across a gap, the clip by trapping the hose in a closed loop. Which secures better depends on whether the load pulls straight off steel or peels sideways. Published 17 November 2026 · 10 min read · Last verified: 2026-11-17 TL;DR

A magnet wins on pull and loses on peel. Our published magnetic retainer delivers an adsorption force of over 50 kg through a neodymium iron boron magnet, reached on flat steel with the magnet square to it.

The same 50 kg does not survive a peel. Peel is the weakest loading case for any magnet, so a hose lifted off the bracket at an angle needs far less force than the headline figure implies.

A clip ring wins where there is no steel. A glass-fibre, aluminium or plastic body gives a magnet nothing to hold against, and a clip ring does not care what the panel is made of.

Speed of release is the operational difference. The magnetic retainer uses a snap buckle for one-handed removal, while a clip ring is opened by hand or by a tool. Our retainer also rotates the hose. A built-in 360° rotating shaft lets the hose turn freely, preventing tangling. The short answer: a magnetic hose retainer secures better against a straight pull on steel, and a clip ring secures better on a non-magnetic panel, against a sideways peel, and where the hose must be released in under a second with one hand. Neither is universally better, and we would rather say so than pretend our product wins every column. This comparison is built from our published data: the magnetic hose retainer collection, the construction details on our magnetic hose retainer for extinguishers page, and our published capability. The published retainer in three configurations: a hose loop closed by a spring-loaded clip, a magnetic base plate with a hose ring, and a right-angle bracket with a rotating shaft Does a Magnetic Retainer Actually Hold a Hose? A magnet holds a hose by working on the gap between the magnet face and the steel it sticks to, and every load on that bond has a different name. Three cases matter, and confusing them is the most common reason a magnetic holder fails in service. Pull is the strongest case. The load acts along the axis of the magnet, straight out from the steel, and this is the case the published figure describes: our magnetic hose retainer uses a neodymium iron boron permanent magnet delivering an adsorption force of over 50 kg. Shear is the sideways case. The load slides the magnet across the steel rather than lifting it away, and friction carries part of it. This matters most on a moving vehicle, where the hose load is never a clean axial pull. Peel is the weakest case, and it catches people out. Peel loads the magnet at one edge only, so the contact area collapses and the holding force falls sharply. A hose lifted off at an angle is a peel load, and the same magnet that resists 50 kg of pull resists far less of it. That is the whole mechanism. A clip ring works on none of these three loads, because it does not rely on a magnetic bond - it passes the hose through a closed loop, and the loop geometry resists tension directly. What Does the 50 kg Holding Figure Actually Tell You? It tells you the magnet is strong, and it tells you almost nothing about what the assembly will do on a vehicle. A published adsorption force is measured on a defined test article: a flat steel plate, the magnet square to it, pulled along the axis. Three things are missing from that number. First, the test plate is thick and flat, whereas a fire appliance body panel is often a formed or thinner steel section, and the magnet must bridge a gap rather than sit on a continuous face. Second, the 50 kg figure is a bare-magnet number, not a mounted-assembly number. Once you add the nylon shell, the rotating shaft, the snap buckle and the hose itself, the working load is lower, because the connection between magnet and housing becomes the weak link. Third, it is a laboratory number. A hose on a moving vehicle sees vibration, road shock, oil, water, salt and temperature change, and none of those appear in the published figure. We publish 50 kg because it is the published figure, and we would still ask any buyer to pull-test on their own panel before specifying it across a fleet. Will It Stick to Your Fire Truck? It will stick to bare steel, and it will not stick to glass-fibre reinforced panels, aluminium or plastic bodies, which covers a large share of modern fire appliances. This is the biggest selection constraint, and it is a substrate problem rather than a magnet problem. Our published application names exactly this: it attaches firmly to metal surfaces such as fire truck frames and fire hydrant boxes. A steel chassis or steel hydrant cabinet is the intended case, and the retention is designed for the vibration of a moving vehicle, keeping the hose from slipping or shifting over bumpy rides so deployment time is not lost in the first minute of an emergency. The failure mode on a non-magnetic panel is not gradual. A magnet on an aluminium panel has almost no holding force at all, so the retainer can appear to work in the yard and then release in transit. We would check the panel material before we quote. Surface condition matters too. A painted, powder-coated or galvanised panel changes the gap and the friction between magnet and steel, and corrosion reduces the effective contact. Which One Comes Off Faster With a Gloved Hand? The magnetic retainer is designed for one-handed release in a hurry, and that is its strongest operational argument. Our published design uses a snap buckle that supports one-handed operation for quick hose installation and removal. A clip ring has no release mechanism in the magnetic sense. It is a closed loop, so opening it means unhooking or levering the hose out, which takes two hands or a tool. Some clip designs are quick-release, but the added moving parts are what a clip ring avoids. This is where the honest answer is uncomfortable for us. If the requirement is one-handed release with a gloved hand in the dark, the magnetic retainer wins, because we built the snap buckle for it and a clip ring has no answer. One further point on the magnetic side. Our retainer incorporates a 360° rotating shaft, so the hose turns freely instead of twisting, preventing tangling and letting firefighters deploy it smoothly. How Do the Two Compare Dimension by Dimension? Five dimensions decide it, and the table below is the version we would hand a purchasing team. Read the substrate row first, because a non-magnetic panel eliminates the magnetic option however strong the magnet is. Magnetic hose retainer against a conventional clip ring

Dimension Magnetic hose retainer Clip ring Retention mechanism Neodymium iron boron magnet, over 50 kg published force Mechanical closed loop trapping the hose Strongest load Straight pull, axial to the magnet Tension along the hose, resisted by the loop Weakest load Peel at an edge, contact area collapses Sideways shift of the hose in the ring Surface required Bare steel only; no grip on aluminium or plastic Any panel, fixed or bonded, metal or not Release method Snap buckle, one-handed operation Unhook or lever the hose, usually two hands Hose articulation 360° rotating shaft prevents tangling Hose held at a fixed orientation Degradation Interface changes with paint, corrosion and dirt No interface, so behaviour stays constant Published environment Nylon shell for high temperature and humidity Depends on ring material and mounting

The honest summary of that table is that the magnetic retainer wins on speed and articulation, and the clip ring wins on universality and stability. The published data does not support a claim that a magnetic retainer holds harder, because the two are measured against completely different failure modes.

What Do the Standards Cover, and What Do They Leave Open?

There is no standard that specifies a hose retainer, magnet or clip ring. The fire standards govern the hose, the equipment and the installation, not how the hose is stowed between deployments.

The hose on the other end of the retainer is a different matter. According to BS EN 694:2014, Fire-fighting hoses - Semi-rigid hoses for fixed systems, semi-rigid hoses are intended for use at a maximum working pressure of 1.2 MPa for 19 mm and 25 mm bore, and 0.7 MPa for 33 mm bore, within -30 °C to +60 °C.

For layflat hose, BS EN 14540:2014 sets a maximum working pressure of 1.5 MPa over inside diameters from 25 mm to 52 mm, and a reel installation falls under BS EN 671-1:2012.

What is left open is the retention. The portable extinguisher is covered by BS EN 3-7:2004+A1:2007 and conformity is evaluated under BS EN 3-10:2009, but a retainer is not a standard-compliant component, so the substrate, magnet grade and release mechanism become the buyer's own specification.

So Which One Should You Buy?

Choose the magnetic hose retainer when the mounting surface is bare steel, the hose must come off fast with one gloved hand, and the hose needs to swing free. That is the fire appliance and hydrant cabinet case, where the published figure, the snap buckle and the rotating shaft work together.

Choose the clip ring when the panel is not steel, when the hose is stowed for long periods without deployment, or when you want one part that behaves identically across the fleet. A clip ring has no interface to degrade and no substrate to check.

And do not order the magnetic retainer for a glass-fibre or aluminium appliance on the holding figure alone. Test it on the actual panel first. If you want to sample a magnetic hose retainer, our contact page is the fastest way.

And in some installations neither is the answer. If retention has to be positively locked rather than friction-held, a mechanical clamp with a captive screw is better than both.

How to Specify a Hose Retainer Without Guessing

Five fields, in the order we would ask for them, because each one can invalidate the previous answer.

1. The mounting surface and its material. Bare steel, painted steel, aluminium, glass-fibre or plastic. This decides whether a magnetic retainer is even a candidate, so we ask it first.

2. The hose bore and the hose type. The bore and whether it is semi-rigid or layflat determine which hose standard applies downstream.

3. The loading case you actually have. A hose lifted straight up is a pull case; a hose swinging across a moving vehicle is a shear and peel case.

4. The release requirement. One-handed with a gloved hand, two-handed, or tool-assisted. This column most often flips the decision to the magnetic retainer, and our snap buckle and rotating shaft are published features.

5. The environment and the service regime. Temperature, humidity, wash-down, salt, oil and deployment frequency. Our published shell is a high-strength nylon that resists impact and wear.

Two questions decide a quote faster than any other. What is the mounting panel made of, and does the hose have to come off one-handed? Send those with the bore, loading case and annual volume, and we will return the construction and certification scope for each line. Our contact page is the fastest way there.

Frequently Asked QuestionsHow much weight can a magnetic hose retainer actually hold?

Our published retainer uses a neodymium iron boron magnet delivering an adsorption force of over 50 kg. That figure is an axial pull on flat steel, so it is the pull case rather than the working load on a vehicle. Pull-test on the panel.

Will a magnetic hose retainer work on an aluminium or glass-fibre fire appliance?

No, not reliably. A magnet needs a ferrous surface, and aluminium and glass-fibre panels give it almost nothing to grip, so it can appear to work in the yard and release in transit.

Is a magnetic hose retainer faster to release than a clip ring?

Yes, and this is the strongest operational argument for it. Our published design uses a snap buckle supporting one-handed operation for quick hose installation and removal, which matters when the hose must come off with one gloved hand.

What is the difference between the 50 kg magnetic force and the actual pull-out force?

The published figure is a bare-magnet adsorption force on flat steel, pulled square to the surface. The practical figure is lower for three reasons: the magnet must bridge a gap on a formed panel, the magnet-to-shell connection becomes the weak link in a built assembly, and peel collapses the contact.

Are there any standards for hose retainers or hose clips?

No. There is no standard that specifies a hose retainer, a magnet or a clip ring, because the fire standards govern the hose, the equipment and the installation, not how it is stowed. BS EN 694:2014 covers semi-rigid hoses to 1.2 MPa.

Does the rotating shaft on the magnetic retainer matter in practice?

It matters more than it sounds. Our published design has a built-in 360° rotating shaft that lets the hose turn freely, preventing tangling and allowing smooth deployment. A rigid clip ring holds the hose at a fixed orientation.

Can the magnetic retainer be used outside firefighting applications?

Yes, and our published description names the wider uses explicitly: industrial cleaning, marine maintenance and other hose-fixation scenarios. The same constraints apply away from fire appliances. The surface must be ferrous steel, the housing must suit the temperature and humidity, and the pull and peel cases decide.

Talk to us about magnetic hose retainers in bulk

If you are specifying hose retention for a tender or a multi-site rollout, send us the panel material, hose bore, loading case, release requirement and annual volume, and we will return the construction and certification scope for each line. Our contact page is the fastest route.

Standards referenced: BS EN 694:2014, BS EN 14540:2014, BS EN 671-1:2012, BS EN 3-7:2004+A1:2007 and BS EN 3-10:2009. Magnet type, adsorption force, shell material, rotating shaft, snap buckle and stated applications are drawn from our published pages, verified 17 November 2026. No price or margin figure is quoted here, and holding force must be verified on the intended surface.

About Us

Founded in 2014, Junan Fire Equipment Co., Ltd. has dedicated over a decade to the professional production of fire hoses and extinguisher components. As a global leader in the field, we have established advanced production technologies and state-of-the-art facilities, enabling us to deliver innovative, high-quality solutions that meet the most rigorous international standards.