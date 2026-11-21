Portable Ultra-Low-Frequency High-Voltage Generators Advance Cable Insulation Testing Applications
|Category
|Product information
|Practical value for users
|Product type
|Ultra Low Frequency High Voltage Generator
|Designed for portable VLF high-voltage insulation testing
|Main application
|Power cable and cable insulation testing
|Supports laboratory, substation and outdoor maintenance scenarios
|User interface
|7-inch touchscreen
|Makes settings, status viewing and operation more direct
|Control platform
|ARM7 microcontroller and microcomputer control
|Coordinates boosting, reduction, measurement and protection functions
|Frequency selection
|0.1 Hz, 0.05 Hz and 0.02 Hz
|Provides multiple test-frequency options
|Control technology
|Digital variable-frequency technology
|Supports adjustable ultra-low-frequency test operation
|Protection functions
|Overvoltage protection and high-/low-voltage side overcurrent protection
|Adds protection functions to the test system
|Protection response
|≤10 ms, as stated in the supplied product information
|Supports rapid protective action during operation
|Control connection
|Photoelectric control and low-voltage connection between controller and generator
|Separates the control side from the high-voltage generation side
|Regulation architecture
|High- and low-voltage closed-loop negative-feedback control
|Supports stable output control
|Measurement architecture
|High-speed AD acquisition circuit
|Supports data acquisition during testing
|Software interface
|USB background management software
|Provides a background management option
|Field operation
|Simple wiring and easy operation
|Helps support deployment outside a fixed laboratory
|Data handling
|Automatic data storage and automatic printing
|Helps organize and document test results
|Language interface
|Chinese/English switching listed in the supplied materials
|Supports different operator language preferences
|Enclosure
|Rugged orange protective case with integrated control panel
|Designed for transport and on-site setup
Applications across power-testing environments
The Ultra Low Frequency High Voltage Generator is positioned for several professional use environments:
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Power cable insulation testing: Supports VLF test procedures for cable systems.
Substation field application: Provides a portable testing option near substation equipment and cable terminations.
Outdoor maintenance: The protective case and field-oriented controls support mobile service work.
Laboratory testing: The touchscreen, waveform display and technical control functions support controlled indoor testing.
Electrical equipment maintenance: The portable format can be used where test equipment must be moved between work areas.
Built for more efficient field deployment
A high-voltage test system must combine electrical performance with clear operation and controlled deployment. By bringing the touchscreen interface, frequency selection, protective functions and measurement controls into a portable case, the Ultra Low Frequency High Voltage Generator is designed to help testing teams move from transport to setup with fewer separate components.
For procurement teams, electrical contractors and power-maintenance departments, the equipment offers a practical combination of VLF testing capability, portable construction and application-focused control functions. Final test procedures, operating limits, grounding methods and site-safety requirements should always follow the manufacturer's documentation and the relevant local standards.
About us
Bangzhao Electric Co.,Ltd( Sandi Electric) is a company who was established in 2008 and specialized in developing and supplying of power products. The high performance of its products stems from the cutting-edge technology developed by the domestic top 100 engineers. During the past 10 years, we have been providing the best system solutions of Lithium battery storage system, PCS bi-directional energy storage power supply, Pure sine wave inverter, Marine inverter, Vehicle Inverter, Solar pump inverter, Explosion-proof inverter, PV Inverter-Controller Integrate, PV combiner box, Solar charge controller, AC-DC charger, Static phase converter etc.
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