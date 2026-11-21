A practical approach to VLF high-voltage testing

Traditional high-voltage test systems can require significant installation space and complex site preparation. The portable VLF configuration addresses this challenge by integrating the control interface, measurement functions and protection logic into a rugged case-based platform.

The featured unit uses a 7-inch touchscreen interface to help operators view test status, set operating parameters and follow the testing process more directly. The supplied product information also highlights an ARM7 microcontroller, digital variable-frequency technology and microcomputer control for coordinated voltage boosting, voltage reduction, measurement and protection functions.

This integrated approach is intended to improve field efficiency while keeping the equipment layout clear for maintenance and testing personnel.

Multi-frequency selection for different test requirements

The generator supports several ultra-low-frequency test selections, including 0.1 Hz, 0.05 Hz and 0.02 Hz. Different frequency options can help testing teams adapt the test setup to the cable, insulation condition and project requirements defined by their internal procedures.

The frequency-selection interface is designed to make the operating mode more visible. Operators can identify the selected frequency and observe the test waveform through the touchscreen-based control system.

Protection functions designed for controlled testing

High-voltage testing requires strict site control and appropriate operating procedures. According to the supplied product information, the equipment includes overvoltage protection, high- and low-voltage side overcurrent protection, photoelectric control and a low-voltage connection between the controller and High-voltage generator.

The stated protection response time is ≤10 ms. These functions are presented as part of the equipment's protection architecture and should be used together with site isolation, grounding, qualified personnel and the user's applicable safety procedures.

Closed-loop control and measurement architecture

The product information also describes a high- and low-voltage closed-loop negative-feedback control circuit. This architecture is intended to support stable output control during the test process. Additional listed features include a high-speed AD acquisition circuit, USB background management software and a design intended to avoid a capacitive rise effect at the output.

Together, these functions provide a technical foundation for monitoring and managing the test process across laboratory and field environments.

Key product features at a glance