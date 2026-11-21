MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 21 (Petra) – INJAZ, a local non-profit organisation, is celebrating its 25th anniversary, reflecting on a quarter-century journey during which it has reached more than 3.5 million beneficiaries through its programs and activities.

INJAZ has also provided over 45,000 volunteer opportunities, as its initiatives were designed to inspire young people to become active members of society, contributing to the development of the Jordanian economy.

In a press statement issued Saturday, INJAZ stated since its establishment in 2001, it has "prioritized" empowerment of Jordanian youth and has achieved this vision by building bridges among students, young entrepreneurs, educational institutions, the private sector, and experienced professionals.

To this end, INJAZ has offered programs and initiatives that equip youth with the necessary knowledge, skills, and experience to join the labor market and unleash entrepreneurship.

The 25th-anniversary milestone is marked under the theme: "25 Years of Achievement: Shaping the Future Together" and highlights the stories of students, alumni, entrepreneurs, volunteers, and partners who have been part of its journey, citing key milestones that have driven evolution of its programs and expanded its impact across the Kingdom.

INJAZ has also maintained its focus on digital literacy and action to align youth with the evolving demands of the labor market.

Implemented through programs in fields such as cybersecurity and other technical and digital domains, the organization also cited efforts to broaden financial literacy awareness across the community and reach new target groups.

By 2025, INJAZ had strengthened its partnerships to reach more young people and optimize its impact. Through strategic cooperation with the public sector, the organization implemented national projects aligned with the Economic Modernization Vision.

A key initiative involved building the capacity of educational staff, as INJAZ provided over 750 training opportunities for supervisors and more than 24,000 for teachers.

These programs were designed to enhance the beneficiaries' digital, pedagogical, and financial skills, aimed to keep pace with advancements in the education sector, an effort carried out in partnership with the Central Bank of Jordan, the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, and the Ministry of Education.

//Petra// AG