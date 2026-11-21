MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to an Ukrinform correspondent, the ceremony took place at the site.

The commemorative ceremony was held in the capital at the renovated memorial site, which opened today on the Alley of the Heavenly Hundred Heroes.

Also attending were Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk, Prime Minister Sergii Koretskyi, Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Budanov, government officials, members of parliament, representatives of the clergy, civil society and the diplomatic corps.

“Today we are marking the Day of Freedom and Dignity, and clearly, all of us need to understand that our dignity is an element of our freedom,” said Oleksandr Alfyorov, Head of the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance, who attended the ceremony.

He recalled that people had not taken to the Maidan squares to“restore some state that had collapsed long ago or to get bread at 16 kopecks.”

“We were talking about our future. That is why today we are recalling these events and once again drawing lessons and examples from them: what we did right, what we did wrong, and what we need to put right,” the head of the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance said.

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As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine marks the Day of Dignity and Freedom on November 21. The observance was established by a presidential decree dated November 13, 2014, to commemorate the beginning, on this day, of two pivotal events in modern Ukrainian history: the 2004 Orange Revolution and the 2013 Revolution of Dignity.