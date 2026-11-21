MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Iran has called on the United States to publicly declare its intention to reach a peace agreement with Tehran, saying this would pave the way for talks on reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi made the remarks, stressing that Washington must demonstrate a genuine commitment to reaching an agreement and take steps to build trust.

If these conditions are met, Tehran is prepared to discuss a draft agreement and its implementation, he said.

Araghchi noted that Iran had put forward seven conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz and was ready to discuss proposals on how they could be fulfilled, including through negotiations at the expert level.

The foreign minister also added that Iran was open to talks on its stockpile of enriched uranium but ruled out any agreement to transfer nuclear material out of the country.

The latest escalation in US-Iran relations began on July 8. On that day, US forces launched several waves of strikes against Iranian territory, marking their first such operation since a memorandum was signed between Washington and Tehran. The strikes were reportedly carried out in response to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz