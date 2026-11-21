The week-long negotiations, held under the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons (CCW), concluded early Saturday after participating countries failed to agree on launching formal negotiations for a treaty restricting lethal autonomous weapons systems, commonly known as“killer robots.”

According to Reuters, the outcome fell short of demands by UN Secretary-General António Guterres, humanitarian organisations and dozens of countries seeking legally binding restrictions on weapons capable of selecting and attacking targets with limited or no human intervention.

Around 100 countries supported establishing binding rules within a relatively short timeframe. However, major military powers, including the United States, Russia and Israel, opposed the proposed approach, leaving the possibility of future legally binding measures unresolved.

Under the compromise, countries will continue working towards developing a possible framework of rules and other measures by 2028. The decision does not guarantee that the eventual agreement will be legally binding.

Izumi Nakamitsu, the UN High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, described the outcome as a significant achievement while acknowledging that it could be viewed as either a success or a disappointment. Guterres had hoped that formal negotiations towards a legally binding instrument would begin in 2026.

Before the conference, seven countries; Brazil, Austria, Belgium, Ireland, Mexico, New Zealand and Panama submitted a proposal calling for formal negotiations on a legally binding instrument to prohibit or restrict lethal autonomous weapons. The initiative failed to secure sufficient consensus.

Brazil's ambassador, Federico Meyer, expressed frustration over the slow pace of international negotiations, saying that technological development was moving faster than diplomacy.

The discussions have gained urgency as artificial intelligence becomes increasingly integrated into military operations. Reuters reported that weapons incorporating autonomous capabilities have raised concerns in conflicts including Ukraine, Sudan and the Middle East. Such systems can identify, select and engage targets with varying degrees of human oversight, although their capabilities and levels of autonomy differ.

Guterres has repeatedly called for an international instrument establishing clear prohibitions and restrictions on autonomous weapons. The UN has warned that systems operating without adequate human judgement and control raise serious humanitarian, legal and accountability concerns.

The International Committee of the Red Cross has also called for legally binding international rules, arguing that human control must be maintained over decisions involving the use of force.

Human rights organisations criticised the outcome. The Stop Killer Robots campaign described the agreement as a weakened result, while campaigners warned that postponing concrete action could allow military technology to advance faster than international regulations.

The negotiations took place under the 1980 Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons, which has 128 states parties. Because decisions under the framework require consensus, opposition from even one participating country can prevent agreement on new measures.

The outcome leaves the international community without a dedicated legally binding treaty specifically regulating lethal autonomous weapons, while discussions are expected to continue over the next two years.