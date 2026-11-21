MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) The Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP), which was primarily formed to carry out operations in Afghanistan while keeping India in its sights, has been recalibrating its strategy.

The outfit has experienced several ups and downs in both Afghanistan and India. Between 2015 and 2019, the Islamic State made significant inroads into India, particularly in the southern states. However, following the ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) and subsequent investigations by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into individuals suspected of joining the Islamic State, the outfit suffered a setback.

An Intelligence Bureau official said that with security agencies closely monitoring the Islamic State's activities in South India, the outfit has found it increasingly difficult to recruit new members.

“The Islamic State has now launched a major outreach programme targeting the Indian diaspora living abroad. Since the outfit had gained the most traction in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, it is now focusing on individuals from these two states who are residing overseas,” the official said.

This, however, is not a new strategy, as the outfit had adopted a similar approach in the past. Between 2015 and 2016, it had focused on recruiting members of the Indian diaspora and facilitating their travel to countries such as Iraq and Syria. The recruits found it easier to reach these destinations from abroad, where they faced less scrutiny than they would have while travelling directly from India.

Several persons, including Shakul Hameed from Chennai, Shahjahan Velluva Kandy from Kannur, Mohamed Nasir from Thanjavur and Ghulam Nabi Azad from Tamil Nadu, were deported to India from Turkey, Sudan and the United Arab Emirates, respectively. They were allegedly part of larger conspiracies and had planned to travel to Syria or Iraq to join the Islamic State.

An official said that in its new push, the Islamic State is looking to target more Indians from South India living abroad.

“The brief this time, however, is not like the previous one where they were expected to migrate to Islamic State-controlled territories. They have been specifically told to connect with more people abroad and form smaller groups. They have also been instructed to reach out to Indians in Kerala and Tamil Nadu with the intention of recruiting them,” the official said.

Another official said that those recruited from abroad will eventually be instructed to draw a list of personalities who could be targeted in India. They will be told to coordinate with their counterparts in India to carry out such hit jobs and lone-actor strikes, the official said.

At present, the outfit's primary focus is not on carrying out attacks but on expanding its reach, with particular emphasis on targeting members of the Indian diaspora originally from the southern states.

The Islamic State finds it easier to target members of the Indian diaspora living abroad, as reaching out to potential recruits within India has become increasingly difficult.

Although the outfit continues to have a sizeable presence among radicalised youth in India, recruiting new members has proved challenging. This is due to several factors, including increased surveillance by security agencies and investigations into its recruitment networks.

The Indian security agencies, in addition to tracking and cracking down on these persons, have also conducted several awareness camps.

Elders, family members and religious leaders have also been roped in as part of counter-radicalisation programmes, which have yielded considerable success. Moreover, people in India are increasingly aware of the dangers and consequences of associating with the Islamic State.

“Moreover, there is also the fear that they can be tracked down easily,” officials say.

Targeting the Indian diaspora is relatively easier because these individuals are outside the direct jurisdiction of Indian law enforcement agencies. Moreover, their limited awareness of developments back home can make them vulnerable to propaganda and fabricated content portraying large-scale atrocities in India. Being away from their home country can further add to their vulnerability, making them susceptible to manipulation by Islamic State recruiters.

The handlers of the Islamic State have reportedly been asked to step up monitoring of the social media accounts of the Indian diaspora. They have been instructed to take advantage of the vulnerabilities and use a propaganda campaign so that these persons, especially from Kerala and Tamil Nadu, end up becoming long-serving assets of the Islamic State, an official said.