MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) Mumbai Police on Saturday registered an FIR in connection with a protest and alleged vandalism outside the META building in the city's Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). Four people, including Mumbai Youth Congress President, Zeenat Sabrin, have been named in the case, along with 15 to 20 unidentified women.

According to the FIR, the incident took place on November 20 at around 5.40 p.m. outside the META building on BKC Road. Around 20 to 25 people allegedly gathered outside the premises and staged a protest, raising slogans.

As per the police complaint, a woman wearing a red floral dress allegedly damaged the building's glass exterior by writing "META - son of RSS" on it. The complaint also alleged that the protesters created a ruckus on the premises.

Those named in the FIR include Mumbai Youth Congress President Zeenat Sabrin, Youth Congress National Secretary Pawan Majethia, Nikhil Ruparel and Jaffer. The BKC Police Station has registered a case under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Sections 37(3) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act, and Section 3 of the Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 1995.

The protest was part of a series of demonstrations organised by the Youth Congress against Meta at various locations across the country on November 20.

The demonstrations were held in response to the suspension of the social media accounts of National Youth Congress President Uday Bhanu Chib and National In-charge Manish Sharma. Youth Congress leaders alleged that Meta had been banning or removing thousands of their posts.

The National Youth Congress also took to the social media platform X to criticise the company and its policies.

In a post, the organisation said, "Your (Meta CEO and Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg) algorithm seems to be more scared of Rahul Gandhi's picture than the BJP itself."

The police are investigating the incident and examining the allegations of vandalism and disruption during the protest.